My favourite PC case, the NZXT H5 Flow, is 21% off in the Amazon Spring sale

I’ve got about one more Amazon Spring Deal Days highlight left in me today, so I’m going to spend it on something that’s close to my heart. And, currently, my left foot. It’s the lovely NZXT H5 Flow, an airy mid-tower case that’s easy to build in, smart-looking, and 21% off in both black and white.

I like this thing so much I rebuilt the entire RPG test rig inside it, relegating its previous case to a self storage unit in Barking. You don’t need to be quite so harsh on any old case you may be replacing, but I do heartily recommend the H5 Flow as your next PC box. Besides being cool and quiet, it’s not so chunky as to dominate your desk or floor space, yet still has enough room for big hands and watercooling radiators.

UK deals:

My absolute favourite touch on the H5 Flow is the pre-installed front fan that blows cool air directly towards your graphics card’s own intake fans, thanks to its low position and jaunty diagonal angle. Besides this cleverly allowing for an unobstructed front intake, even when the main front fan slots have a radiator installed over them, how rare is it when a PC case can pull off jauntiness?