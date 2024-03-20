Amazon’s Spring sale is making RTX 4060 Ti discounts a little less rare

When it launched last year, DLSS 3 support and Radeon-beating ray tracing capabilities propelled the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti to the top of our 1440p graphics card estimations. Only its high price remains an ongoing concern, though the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale (that’s the Amazon Big Spring Sale to US folk) can at least take some of the sting out of upgrading. There are, while they last, cut-price RTX 4060 Ti models up for grabs on both sides of the pond.

Us Brits get the MSI GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Ventus 3X OC, down from £420 to £375 – this specific card’s lowest price since Black Friday 2023. Over on Amazon US, there’s a choice between the $370 Galax GeForce RTX 4060 Ti or the slightly pricier (but to my eyes, tastier-looking) PNY GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB XLR8 Gaming Verto. You get a third fan on the PNY model as well, though this obviously elongates it, which may not be great for compact cases. Still! Cheaper RTX 40 GPUs, can’t complain there.

UK deals:

US deals:

Besides being a strong 1440p card, the RTX 4060 Ti can also do rip-roaring 1080p, though it makes most sense as at QHD where DLSS is more effective and useful for boosting framerates. DLSS 3 has also maintained itself as king of the frame generation systems, seeing off both FSR 3 and Fluid Motion Frames on performance and picture quality. As big games get tougher and tougher to run, features like this are only going to become more important, and the RTX 4060 Ti is one of the more affordable GPUs to offer DLSS 3 out of the box. Especially when it’s shed a few quid in the sales.