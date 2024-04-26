Upgrade your Steam Deck storage with Corsair's MP600 Mini 1TB SSD for just £70

Although Corsair isn't included in our current best gaming SSDs guide, their compact form factor SSDs, including the MP600 Mini, are probably some of the best M.2 2230 SSDs on the market to pair with your Steam Deck gaming console.

The 1TB Corsair MP600 Mini SSD has already seen quite a few discounts since its release in late 2023, including during this year's Amazon Spring Sale. In the UK, Amazon has once again shaved some money off, knocking its price down to just £69.98. That's a saving of £28.54.

It's also on sale in the US, but not for its cheapest price. If you urgently wanted to grab one though, you can do so for a still fairly reasonable price of $84.99 from Amazon's US storefront (was $114.99). But just know it has reached low prices of $70 in the past so it may be worth waiting for a big sale like Amazon Prime Day to get it for even cheaper.

While this PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD delivers fast performance, with up to 4,800MB/sec sequential read and 4,800MB/sec sequential write speeds, your Steam Deck is limited to Gen 3 PCIe 3.0 speeds, which means it won't be able to reach the SSD's max speeds. You will at least be treated to faster loading times with this SSD, and hopefully the option to swap it into future PC gaming consoles that may eventually reach Gen 4.0 speeds.

If you own a 512GB Steam Deck or smaller, this 1TB variant is worth grabbing. If you own the 1TB Steam Deck, the 2TB Corsair MP600 Core Mini makes more sense. It's pricier, sitting at around £180, but for that you get a whole extra 1TB of storage and even faster speeds. Alternatively you can always check out our guide for the best micro SD cards for Steam Deck for a simpler and cheaper storage upgrade.