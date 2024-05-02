The excellent Logitech G915 is on sale at Currys in two different form factors

Logitech have kicked off its Playdays event for 2024, with some of their best headsets, mice and keyboards on sale across various retailers in the UK.

That list includes one the current best Wireless gaming keyboard, the G915 Lightspeed wireless, which is now on sale at Currys with two different form factors on offer: the full size model and the more compact tenkeyless (TKL) version.

Logitech G915 Lightspeed wireless

Logitech G915 TKL

If you opt for the TKL version you save £30, though you lose the numpad, the dedicated profile keys and five programmable G-keys on the left side of the keyboard. A full-size keyboard is better for productivity and games where you have lots of keybinds, like MMOs, while the TKL gives you more space on your desk and is easier to carry around.

Some highlights of the G915 are its ultra-thin aluminium base, low-profile keycaps, and the surprisingly long battery life for such a thin keyboard. It also has the same excellent scroll wheel as the (brilliant) Logitech Pro X TKL that I currently use.

Katharine described the G915 as the "loveliest keyboard I've ever used" in her review, which is well worth a read before you pick one up yourself, and you'll get the same typing experience whether you get the full-sized or TKL variant.

Though not part of the Playdays event, the G502 Hero wireless mouse is on sale at Amazon as part of its Gaming Week event, which is nice to see as it's also the 10th anniversary of that classic mouse's release.