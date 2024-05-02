The top SSD for gaming is down to £150 for 2TB in Amazon's Gaming Week sale

Amazon's Gaming Week sale has lots of deals on gaming accessories and hardware, including a decent discount on the heatsink version of the 2TB WD Black SN850X SSD, which is still the best SSD for gaming you can get.

The SN850X pretty much pushes the limit of the PCIe 4.0 interface with sequential speeds of 7300MB/s reads and 6900MB/s writes. It also has superb random performance, with 1.2M IOPS random reads and 1.1M IOPS of random writes.

Put it all together and you get a drive that is outrageously fast when it comes to game load times, with only the Samsung 990 Pro and Crucial T500 able to keep up the pace. As such, the SN850X is great as a both boot drive and a home for your games, which will have plenty of room on this spacious 2TB model.

The pre-installed heatsink means you can install the SN850X straight into an uncovered M.2 slot (or the PS5's expandable storage slot) without any extra modifications, and is just a nice thing to have to help keep your internals cool. The SN850X also features WD's TLC flash memory and a DRAM cache to help sustain performance over time.

There are other SSDs on sale during Amazon Gaming Week; if, for instance, you're after something a little cheaper for less demanding tasks, the WD Blue SN580 is a great choice. You can also check out the full Amazon Gaming Week sale here.