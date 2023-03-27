Amazon Spring Sale 2023: all the best PC gaming deals

Since some people apparently can’t go a few months without some sort of mega money-off event, here’s a guide to all the best Amazon Spring Sale deals on PC gaming hardware. This doesn’t look to be as much of a wide-ranging sale as Prime Day or Amazon’s Black Friday dealings, but there are still some decent savings to be had on plenty of RPS-approved gear, from gaming mice and keyboards to SSDs and gaming monitors.

Unlike Prime Day, or the Prime Early Access thing they started doing last year (honestly, there's just so many), Amazon’s Spring Sale doesn’t require a Prime membership to get all the good deals. However, it’s still a pretty short event, launching today (March 27th) and running until 11:59pm on Wednesday, March 29th. It also looks to be UK-only, for now - I can't see anything about a Spring Sale on Amazon US.

Although Prime Day typically has the deepest price cuts among this myriad of sales, that doesn’t usually take place until the middle of Summer. The Amazon Spring Sale, which was clearly named by someone with little understanding of acronyms, could therefore be your best chance for a while to save on new computery bits. You’ll find my picks of the PC hardware bunch below, along with an Amazon Spring Sale FAQ, should you want some tips on getting a good deal.

Today’s best Amazon Spring Sale deals

For the full list, scroll down to browse by hardware type, or just hit these links to skip to the section you want:

Best SSD and storage deals

While the Spring Sale is lacking on discounts on quality microSD cards for the Steam Deck, deals for good ol' desktop and external SSDs are more plentiful. Particular highlights include the Crucial P3 Plus and Samsung 990 Pro, two of the best gaming SSDs that support PCIe 4.0 speeds. There's also a massive 4TB version of the Crucial P3 on sale - this is the single best-performing PCIe 3.0 SSD I've tested yet.

Best gaming monitor deals

1080p, 1440p, and 4K gaming monitors are all here. Native FreeSync support is common, but remember that you can still use the equivalent Nvidia G-Sync on FreeSync monitors, so these will reduce screen tearing even if you're using a GeForce card. Also, for the more competitive among ya, note the extra-high 280Hzrefresh rate of the Acer Nitro VG270bmipfx, down to £200.

Best gaming mouse deals

As is standard operating procedure for Amazon sales, a heap of Logitech and Razer mice are on discounts. That includes the seemingly immortal RPS reader favourite, the Logitech G520 Hero (available here in its white-striped Special Edition form), as well ass the Razer Naga Trinity: a highly customisable rodent that's perfect for MMOs.

Best gaming keyboard deals

A few of our best gaming keyboard picks, past and present, are part of this Spring Sale. Including, funnily enough, both the full-size and tenkeyless versions of the Logitech G915 Lightspeed Wireless at the exact same price. Common sense suggests the former, in its greater key-richness, would be the better deal - though TKL keyboards are great for saving on desk space.

Best gaming headset deals

From the sheer affordability of the Logitech G432 (our current top pick of the best PC gaming headsets) to the luxurious fit of the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro, all manner of mic'n'headphone combos are on sale.

Best graphics card deals

Performance components, outside of a few speedy SSDs, are not the Spring Sale's strong suit. A couple of discounted GPUs are up for grabs, though - £420 for an RTX 3060 Ti is particularly good value. Or, at least, good value by the standards of modern graphics card pricing.

Best CPU deals

Lo and behold, some of the most recent Intel Core gaming CPUs are on sale as well. These are all 12th and 13th gen chips, meaning they use Intel's nifty Performance/Efficiency core hybrid architecture. Great for multitasking as well as running games.

Best RAM deals

As with CPUs and graphics cards, Amazon's Spring Sale isn't exactly awash with bargain RAM sticks. Nevertheless, Corsair has a couple of DDR5 memory kits on sale. This particular RAM type is usually much pricier than DDR4, so any cuts are welcome.

Best gaming laptop deals

Just a couple of good gaming laptop deals have emerged thus far, both geared for not-too-expensive 1080p.

Amazon Spring Sale FAQ

What is the Amazon Spring Sale?

The Spring Sale is Amazon’s annual... I can’t think of a different way of saying "spring sale". But it is that. Uncountable products have had their prices slashes, across almost every type of Amazon-sellable good you can imagine, though naturally we’re most interested in the discounts on PC gaming hardware.

What are the Amazon Spring Sale dates?

The Amazon Spring Sale lasts from Monday, March 27th, to 11:59pm on Wednesday, March 29th. That means it’s already underway, so make your choices quickly (but still carefully) if you want to take the opportunity to upgrade your PC or peripherals.

Do I need a Prime account for the Amazon Spring Sale?

For once, no. Whereas similar short-term Amazon events like Prime Day and the Prime Early Access sale save all their best deals for Prime members, the Spring Sale is open to everyone. You’ll still need a basic Amazon account, of course, but you won’t be missing out on bigger savings if you’ve yet to subscribe to Prime.

How do I get the best deals during the Amazon Spring Sale?

You’ve already made a good start by checking this list; I’m only including products that are a) worth owning and b) are on sale at genuinely good, lowered prices. It would seem self-evident that products listed with a sale price are cheaper than usual, but sadly this isn’t always the case, as some sellers use their knowledge of upcoming sales to jack prices up before lowering them back down when the event begins. This can give the impression of the item getting a price cut, when really it’s just a bit of cheeky trickery.

I use the Keepa browser extension tool to make sure any deals I recommend actually are cheaper than usual: it shows any prior price movements on a handy graph, showing at a glance whether a discount is genuine. I strongly recommend installing this yourself, if you shop at Amazon, as it could help prevent you getting ripped off even where there’s a big sale event going on.

Here, Keepa shows that the price dropped for a while, then returned to its original price.

Another suggestion I’d make is setting yourself a budget before you go diving into deals. And, y'know, sticking to it. Remember that you’re only saving money if you get a deal on something that you were probably going to buy anyway, so don’t be seduced into splashing out on a bunch of other PC components or peripherals that you don’t need.