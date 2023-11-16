If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Best early Black Friday gaming keyboard deals 2023

Bargain ‘boards, big and small

Various gaming keyboards on a desk.
I’d be fibbing if I said that narrowing down the best early Black Friday gaming keyboards took much detective work – sales events like this are typically rich with PC peripherals, as you may have already noticed in our Black Friday gaming mouse deals guide. That’s still good news to you, the discerning key presser, as even with the main event a few days away, there’s already a healthy selection of discounts on mechanical and mebrane keyboards to choose from. Plenty of the outright best gaming keyboards, no less, are getting slashed down.

There’s some nice variety on the keyboard sizes as well, so if you’ve been finding your current full-sizer is cramping your desk, now would be the time to switch to a tenkeyless, 65% or 60% model. Likewise, if your current board is short on inputs or bonus features (like macro support or dedicated media controls), here’s your chance to save some cash on a more kitted-out replacement.

All the highlights can be found below, and I’ll be updating this list in the coming days with updated prices and new deals (provided both they, and the keyboards themselves, are good enough to make the cut). For more standout hardware offers, mosey over to our main Black Friday PC gaming deals hub, or check or the best Black Friday Steam Deck accessory deals.

The Logitech G Pro X TKL gaming keyboard on a desk.
Best early Black Friday gaming keyboard deals

UK deals:

Razer Cynosa Lite - £25 from Amazon UK (was £45)

Razer Cynosa V2 - £47 from Amazon UK (was £60)

Logitech G213 Prodigy - £50 from Amazon UK (was £65)

Cooler Master CK720 (grey) - £50 from Ebuyer (was £100)

Cooler Master CK720 (white) - £50 from Ebuyer (was £100)

Logitech G413 SE - £70 from Amazon UK (was £80)

Roccat Vulcan TKL - £79 from Amazon UK (was £120)

Razer Huntsman Mini - £98 from Amazon UK (was £130)

SteelSeries Apex 9 TKL - £110 from Amazon UK (was £135)

SteelSeries Apex 7 - £120 from SteelSeries (was £180)

SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini - £130 from SteelSeries (was £175)

Logitech G915 Lightspeed Wireless TKL - £133 from Amazon UK (was £220)

Logitech G915 Lightspeed Wireless - £151 from Amazon UK (was £230)

Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro - £200 from Amazon UK (was £230)

US deals:

SteelSeries Apex 3 TKL - $35 from Amazon US (was $45)

Roccat Vulcan Pro - $50 from Amazon US (was $160)

Logitech G213 Prodigy - $50 from Amazon US (was $70)

Corsair K70 Core - $70 from Newegg (was $100)

Logitech G Pro TKL - $80 from Amazon US (was $130)

SteelSeries Apex 5 - $90 from Amazon US (was $100)

Roccat Vulcan II Mini - $90 from Best Buy (was $120)

Corsair K70 Pro Mini Wireless - $100 from Newegg (was $180)

SteelSeries Apex 7 - $110 from SteelSeries (was $160)

Corsair K70 RGB Pro - $140 from Amazon US (was $170)

Logitech G915 Lightspeed Wireless TKL - $150 from Amazon US (was $230)

Logitech G915 Lightspeed Wireless - $160 from Amazon US (was $250)

Roccat Vulcan II Max - $180 from Best Buy (was $230)

SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini Wireless - $190 from SteelSeries (was $240)

