Best early Black Friday gaming keyboard deals 2023

I’d be fibbing if I said that narrowing down the best early Black Friday gaming keyboards took much detective work – sales events like this are typically rich with PC peripherals, as you may have already noticed in our Black Friday gaming mouse deals guide. That’s still good news to you, the discerning key presser, as even with the main event a few days away, there’s already a healthy selection of discounts on mechanical and mebrane keyboards to choose from. Plenty of the outright best gaming keyboards, no less, are getting slashed down.

There’s some nice variety on the keyboard sizes as well, so if you’ve been finding your current full-sizer is cramping your desk, now would be the time to switch to a tenkeyless, 65% or 60% model. Likewise, if your current board is short on inputs or bonus features (like macro support or dedicated media controls), here’s your chance to save some cash on a more kitted-out replacement.

All the highlights can be found below, and I’ll be updating this list in the coming days with updated prices and new deals (provided both they, and the keyboards themselves, are good enough to make the cut). For more standout hardware offers, mosey over to our main Black Friday PC gaming deals hub, or check or the best Black Friday Steam Deck accessory deals.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Best early Black Friday gaming keyboard deals

UK deals:

US deals: