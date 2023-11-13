Best early Black Friday gaming monitor deals 2023

Behold, all the best early Black Friday gaming monitors that have shown their square, light-emitting faces ahead of the main event on November 24th. There’s already quite a haul of attractive offers at this stage, both the UK and US being spoilt for choice on well-appointed gaming monitors with up to three-figure discounts. As in, hundreds, not £1.35 or something. Only the good stuff here, obvs.

You’ll naturally see the deepest price cuts on ultrawide and 4K monitors, but just about every flavour of gaming screen is going cheap (or cheaper) right now. That includes sweet-spot 1440p and super-affordable 1080p models, so if you’ve been stuck on a slow, dim office monitor, now’s a fine time to upgrade to something better. As in, better colour performance, a higher refresh rate for smoother-looking movement, or just more screen space.

The usual gaming monitor buying advice still applies: aim high, sure, but don’t slap your PC with a monitor resolution it can’t handle. Having to fill up more pixels will put extra strain on your PC parts, especially the graphics card, so be sure your hardware has what it takes before jumping up rez tiers. You’ll be glad you did when you’re pulling 100fps-plus on your fancy new monitor, a level of performance which – and ignore the strange people who claim it doesn’t – looks and feels way better than 60fps does.

Now, then, onto our curated highlights of the early Black Friday gaming monitor sales. You can also check out our main Black Friday PC gaming deals hub, which pulls together more cash-saving picks from across the full spectrum of PC hardware.

