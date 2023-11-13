Best early Black Friday gaming monitor deals 2023
1080p, 1440p, 4K, ultrawide, they’re all on sale - and we're tracking the highlights
Behold, all the best early Black Friday gaming monitors that have shown their square, light-emitting faces ahead of the main event on November 24th. There’s already quite a haul of attractive offers at this stage, both the UK and US being spoilt for choice on well-appointed gaming monitors with up to three-figure discounts. As in, hundreds, not £1.35 or something. Only the good stuff here, obvs.
You’ll naturally see the deepest price cuts on ultrawide and 4K monitors, but just about every flavour of gaming screen is going cheap (or cheaper) right now. That includes sweet-spot 1440p and super-affordable 1080p models, so if you’ve been stuck on a slow, dim office monitor, now’s a fine time to upgrade to something better. As in, better colour performance, a higher refresh rate for smoother-looking movement, or just more screen space.
The usual gaming monitor buying advice still applies: aim high, sure, but don’t slap your PC with a monitor resolution it can’t handle. Having to fill up more pixels will put extra strain on your PC parts, especially the graphics card, so be sure your hardware has what it takes before jumping up rez tiers. You’ll be glad you did when you’re pulling 100fps-plus on your fancy new monitor, a level of performance which – and ignore the strange people who claim it doesn’t – looks and feels way better than 60fps does.
Now, then, onto our curated highlights of the early Black Friday gaming monitor sales. You can also check out our main Black Friday PC gaming deals hub, which pulls together more cash-saving picks from across the full spectrum of PC hardware.
Best early Black Friday gaming monitor deals
UK deals:
AOC 24B2XH - £73 from Ebuyer (was £85)
24in, 1920x1080, 75Hz, IPS panel
LG UltraGear 24GN60R-B - £139 from Amazon UK (was £160)
24in, 1920x1080, 144Hz, IPS panel, AMD Freesync Premium
MSI G2722 - £149 from Amazon UK (was £219)
27in, 1920x1080, 170Hz, IPS panel, AMD Freesync Premium
MSI Optix G32CQ4 - £199 from Ebuyer (was £270)
32in, 2560x1440, 165Hz, VA panel, AMD FreeSync Premium
BenQ Mobiuz EX2710Q - £220 from Ebuyer (was £332)
27in, 2560x1440, 165Hz, IPS panel, AMD FreeSync Premium
LG UltraGear 27GP850P-B - £300 from Ebuyer (was £380)
27in, 2560x1440, 180Hz, IPS panel, AMD FreeSync Premium
Samung Odyssey G7 - £428 from Amazon UK (was £445)
32in, 2560x1440, 240Hz, QLED panel, AMD Freesync Premium Pro
Asus ROG Strix XG27UQR 27 - £599 from Ebuyer (was £665)
27in, 3840x2160, 144Hz, IPS panel, AMD Freesync Premium Pro
Asus TUF Gaming VG28UQL1A - £648 from Amazon UK (was £699)
28in, 3840x2160, 144Hz, IPS panel, AMD Freesync Premium
Samsung Odyssey CRG9 - £1045 from Amazon UK (was £1039)
49in, 5120x1440, 120Hz, QLED panel, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro
Samsung Odyssey G9 (Mini LED) - £1295 from Amazon UK (was £1750)
49in, 5120x1440, 240Hz, Mini LED panel, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro
Samsung Odyssey Ark - £1799 from Samsung (was £2600)
55in, 3840x2160, 165Hz, Mini LED panel, AMD Freesync Premium Pro
US deals:
AOC C24G2 - $150 from Best Buy (was $210)
24in, 1920x1080, 165Hz, VA panel, AMD Freesync Premium
Acer Nitro ED270R - $150 from Amazon US (was $165)
27in, 1920x1080, 144Hz, VA panel, AMD Freesync Premium
AOC C27G2 - $180 from Best Buy (was $260)
27in, 1920x1080, 165Hz, VA panel, AMD Freesync Premium
Acer Nitro XV271U - $210 from Amazon US (was $290)
27in, 2560x1440, 180Hz, IPS panel, AMD Freesync Premium
Gigabyte G27QC - $230 from Newegg (was $300)
27in, 2560x1440, 165Hz, VA panel, AMD Freesync Premium
AOC CQ32G3SE - $230 from Best Buy (was $280)
31.5in, 2560x1440, 165Hz, VA panel, AMD Freesync Premium
HP Omen 27qs - $300 from Best Buy (was $430)
27in, 2560x1440, 240Hz, IPS panel, AMD Freesync Premium
HP Omen 34c - $330 from Best Buy (was $480)
34in, 3440x1440, 165Hz, VA panel, AMD Freesync Premium
Acer Predator XB273U - $400 from Newegg (was $700)
27in, 2560x1440, 270Hz, IPS panel, AMD Freesync Premium
Samsung Odyssey G7 - $528 from Amazon US (was $700)
27in, 2560x1440, 240Hz, IPS panel, AMD Freesync Premium Pro
LG UltraGear 34GP83A-B - $640 from Amazon US (was $750)
34in, 3440x1440, 165Hz, IPS panel, AMD Freesync Premium
LG UltraGear 45GR95QE-B - $1200 from Best Buy (was $1700)
44.5in, 3440x1440, 240Hz, OLED panel, AMD Freesync Premium
Samsung Odyssey Ark - $1800 from Best Buy (was $2700)
55in, 3840x2160, 165Hz, Mini LED panel, AMD Freesync Premium Pro