Best early Black Friday gaming mouse deals 2023

Savings on mice you’ll want to keep hold of

A photo of the HyperX Pulsefire Haste gaming mouse.
James Archer avatar
James Archer
Published on

Peripherals are a regular feature among big seasonal sales events, so any list of the best early Black Friday gaming mouse deals was always going to be rammed with good kit. It could be even bigger, frankly, but let’s stick to just the rodents worth recommending at full price – including some of the very best gaming mice ever made.

Perennial RPS reader favourite, the Logitech G502 Hero, is already in here, as are several other top models across the wireless, lightweight, and MMO niches. There’s more to come, too: expect a kind of gaming mouse deal critical mass on November 24th, when Black Friday actually takes place. In the meantime, this list will pull together the best-value highlights so far, so do have a peek if your current mouse doesn’t suit your needs/grip/burning desire for more thumb buttons.

You’ll find all our deal picks below, for both the UK and US. Fancy a more extensive desktop hardware makeover? There are many more peripheral bargains, even on some of the best gaming keyboards, served up in our main Black Friday PC gaming deals hub.

Best early Black Friday gaming mouse deals

UK deals:

Roccat Burst Core - £14 from Amazon UK (was £24)

SteelSeries Rival 3 - £20 from Amazon UK (was £35)

Cooler Master MM731 (black) - £20 from Ebuyer (was £30)

Cooler Master MM731 (white) - £20 from Ebuyer (was £30)

HyperX Pulsefire Haste - £25 from Currys (was £50)

SteelSeries Aerox 3 - £35 from Amazon UK (was £60)

Roccat Burst Pro - £36 from Amazon UK (was £45)

Razer Basilisk V3 - £48 from Amazon UK (was £70)

Razer Naga Trinity - £74 from Amazon UK (was £100)

Razer Naga V2 HyperSpeed - £80 from Overclockers UK (was £167)

Logitech Pro X Superlight Wireless - £106 from Ebuyer (was £159)

Razer Basilisk V3 Pro - £149 from Currys (was £159)

US deals:

Razer DeathAdder Essential - $23 from Amazon US (was $30)

Logitech G203 Lightsync - $25 from Amazon US (was $40)

Logitech G502 Hero - $40 from Amazon US (was $80)

Razer Viper 8KHz - $40 from Amazon US (was $80)

Roccat Kone Air Wireless - $40 from Best Buy (was $50)

Razer Basilisk V3 - $50 from Amazon US (was $70)

HyperX Pulsefire Haste - $40 from Amazon US (was $50)

Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro - $68 from Amazon US (was $130)

Razer Naga Pro - $90 from Amazon US (was $150)

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless - $90 from Amazon US (was $150)

Logitech G Pro X Superlight - $110 from Amazon US (was $160)

Razer Basilisk V3 Pro - $147 from Amazon US (was $160)

