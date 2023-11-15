If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Best early Black Friday graphics card deals 2023

Your best chance to get brand-new gaming GPUs on the cheap

Several different graphics cards arranged on a desk.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun
James Archer avatar
Deals by James Archer Hardware Editor
Published on

Recent GPUs, glisteningly muscled as they are, remain expensive. Enter the best early Black Friday graphics cards deals, offering up some rare opportunities to upgrade your PC’s most gaming-focused component without the usual financial devastation.

I’m exaggerating – for effect! – but there genuinely are some chunky savings to be had here, even on the very latest graphics cards with enhanced ray tracing and DLSS 3 support. It’s not just super-duper-high-end cards like the RTX 4080 that are getting cuts, either – the early deals I’ve found so far cover more affordable and/or mid-range far as well, like the Intel Arc A750 and RTX 4060 Ti. And there could be more to come, with Black Friday itself not rolling around until November 24th.

For an awful lot more hardware bargains, our main Black Friday PC gaming deals hub is the place to be. We also have a list of the best Black Friday gaming monitor deals, should you need a screen that more ably shows off your new GPU’s power, and a guide on how to install a graphics card, so you can get it up and running ASAP.

The MSI GeForce RTX 4060 Ventus 2X graphics card propped up on a desk.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Best early Black Friday graphics card deals

UK deals:

Asus GeForce RTX 3060 Dual OC V2 - £288 from Ebuyer (was £390)

MSI GeForce RTX 4060 Gaming X - £300 from Ebuyer (was £340)

XFX Radeon RX 6700 XT Swft 309 - £330 from Ebuyer (was £400)

PowerColor Radeon RX 6700 XT Fighter - £330 from Ebuyer (was £400)

MSI GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB Ventus 2X - £430 from Ebuyer (was £450)

XFX AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT Qick 319 Core - £510 from Scan (was £530)

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Gaming OC - £614 from Amazon UK (was £660)

MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Gaming X Slim - £630 from Ebuyer (was £690)

Zotac GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Trinity OC - £800 from Ebuyer (was £850)

PowerColor Radeon RX 7900 XTX HellHound OC - £890 from Ebuyer (was £990)

MSI GeForce RTX 4080 Gaming X Trio - £1200 from Ebuyer (was £1293)

Asus TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4080 OC Edition - £1286 from Amazon UK (was £1410)

US deals:

Intel Arc A750 Limited Edition - $210 from Best Buy (was $250)

Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB Twin Edge OC (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Edition) - $370 from Newegg (was $390)

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Eagle OC - $400 from B&H Photo Video (was $420)

Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Twin Edge - $520 from Newegg (was $550)

Use promo code "2BFCY7437"

XFX Radeon RX 7800 XT Speedster Merc 319 - $540 from Best Buy (was $550)

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Gaming OC - $600 from Amazon US (was $650)

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Eagle OC - $610 from Amazon US (was $640)

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming OC - $791 from Amazon US (was $900)

XFX Radeon RX 7900 XT Speedster Merc 310 - $800 from Best Buy (was $820)

MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Ventus 3X - $800 from Best Buy (was $810)

Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 7900 XTX - $950 from Amazon US (was $1000)

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4080 Eagle - $1060 from Best Buy (was $1200)

Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 4080 Trinity OC - $1130 from Amazon US (was $1300)

Rock Paper Shotgun is the home of PC gaming

Sign in and join us on our journey to discover strange and compelling PC games.

Related topics
Black Friday 2022 Graphics Cards Hardware PC Gaming Deals
About the Author
James Archer avatar

James Archer

Hardware Editor

James had previously hung around beneath the RPS treehouse as a freelancer, before being told to drop the pine cones and climb up to become hardware editor. He has over a decade’s experience in testing/writing about tech and games, something you can probably tell from his hairline.

Comments