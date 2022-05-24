Destiny 2's Season 17 begins today, and it's haunted

Destiny 2’s seventeenth season starts today and will be the Season Of The Haunted, Bungie have revealed. This time around your Hunter, Warlock or Titan will get to become an ‘eater of fear’. Sounds tasty? “Where once we banished the nightmares,” the trailer says, “a new terror rouses them from their slumber.” Watch the video below and try not to check over your shoulder.

The trailer for Season Of The Haunted had leaked on YouTube through PlayStation Japan, but Bungie decided to go ahead and announce the new season earlier than planned on Twitter anyway. It looks like former Cabal emperor Calus is back, and so is his massive spaceship the Leviathan – and he’s only gone and landed on the Moon. Probably the standout part of this season’s reveal for me are the metal as heck Season Of The Haunted ornament sets, which let your Guardian look like something off a Judas Priest album cover.

The Solar subclass is getting a rework in Season Of The Haunted, and it's free to all players. Bungie say Solar 3.0 is a "complete redesign", working around Destiny 2's customisable Aspects and Fragments system. You'll also be able to wield Vanguard scout Shiro-4's Exotic sidearm, the Trespasser, which was first introduced in the Rise Of Iron expansion and looks like an absolute beast. There's some ghostly green-glowing armour this season, too.

Sony announced it would pay $3.6 billion for Destiny 2 devs Bungie at the start of this year, although their games will stay multiplatform and Bungie retains the option to self-publish. Not long before that, Alice O. popped Destiny 2: The Witch Queen onto RPS’ most anticipated games of 2022. “A new melee weapon, a reworking of Void classes, oodles of balance tweaks... yeah man, I'm ready for a fresh year of Destiny,” she said.

Destiny 2 Season Of The Haunted goes live at 8am PDT/4pm BST/5pm CEST and runs through August 23rd. There’s more info on what to expect at Bungie’s site here. The base game is free-to-play on Steam.