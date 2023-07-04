If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Doomblade asks us: what if a weird little gal had a hellsword?

Let my people glow

The little shadowy gloomling in Doomblade jumping around a pink and green arena being attacked by giant caterpillars
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Iceberg Interactive
Sin Vega avatar
Feature by Sin Vega Contributor
Published on

There are games about being a weird little guy, and then there are games about being a weird little gal infused with the power of a vengeful demonic sword. Doomblade is both metal and kind of cute, and it's held my interest longer than the average platformer or metroidy castley oh my god do we seriously not have a better word for this yet.

The main thing marking it out, apart from its style, is that instead of stabbing monsters, you attack by hovering the cursor (actually the shimmery face of the sword's spirit) over them and clicking, which launches your little globby shadow man directly at them. You can probably already imagine that this is also a means of getting around the world.

Read the rest of this article with an RPS Premium subscription

To view this article you'll need to have a Premium subscription. Sign up today for access to more supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch