Dota 2's latest update gives you new tools to filter out jerks

Dota 2 summer update is out now, and among its many additions are several designed to make "Dota a better place to play, together." It includes a "dislike" button that lets you filter out people you'd rather not play with in future, a new reporting system, real-time review of toxic chat, and more.

The most interesting of the new features is what Valve are calling personalised matchmaking. You have long been able to commend players for good behaviour in Dota, but now those commendations will make it more likely you'll encounter that player again in future matches. Likewise, the new "dislike" button makes players less likely to show up via matchmaking.

"There can be a big difference between players you'd prefer not to play with, and players who are outright toxic. Dota’s new reporting system will let you report Toxic Chat, Toxic Voice, Smurfing, Griefing, Cheating and Role Abuse," says the summer update site. The new system also removes the cap on reports, and allows you to report players on either team, both during and after matches.

If you do report toxic chat during a match, "that chat will be analyzed in real-time," says the site. If the toxicity is confirmed, then the offending player will have their voice and chat "muted for all players immediately, and for the remainder of the game." I'd love to know how the chat is being analysed, but the post doesn't say.

The update's other major feature is a new armory, which gives you new ways to explore Dota 2's vast inventory of items, "from buying and selling to previewing and equipping." It now lets you do things like demo cosmetic item combinations, like trying on clothes before you buy them.

Earlier this year, Valve made the decision to ditch Dota 2's battle pass in favour of smaller, more regular updates. This seems like that plan continuing to produce results.