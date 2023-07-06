Dying Breed is a retro Command & Conquer-like with hordes of naked zombies

Dying Breed is an upcoming real-time strategy that pays homage to the “first generation” of RTS games, such as your early Command & Conquers - only this time there are naked zombie hordes and demonic sandworms to fight against. Killer music, a double entendre'd name, and live-action FMVs? Lay your eyes on the announcement below.

Dying Breed is set in an alternate version of history just after WW2, but you won’t need to worry about Nazis here (save that for real life). Instead, you’ll be strategising against flesh-hungry enemies and other monsters, all of which have seemingly sprung up from the underworld, if the flame-filled screens in the above trailer are anything to go by. Older descriptions from the game’s website mention a nuclear apocalypse that may or may not have mutated beasts even further.

Apart from that, you’ll get up to other classic RTS stuff: build a base, gather resources, and order groups of soldiers to set everything on fire. You can toy around with retro-futuristic land-based, air-based, and sea-based vehicles, and the developers tease that stealth could play a part in your misadventures, which is probably handy for scouting out new locations in the dark. There are still questions about the gory RTS’ structure and whatnot, but for now it looks like a loving throwback to the genre’s early days.

Dying Breed comes from Uruguay-based developer Sarnayer Studio, who began work on the game in 2018. Sarnayer have released a couple of demos over the years on their website and Itch.io, both of which should still be available to download, though they may be outdated now.

A release window is still pending for Dying Breed, but you can learn more about the game on Steam.