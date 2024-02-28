Epic Games reportedly hit by 189GB ransomware attack, including login and payment info

Epic Games are investigating a claim that the Fortnite publishers have suffered a massive ransomware attack, with almost 200GB of data reportedly stolen including emails, passwords, full names, payment information, source code and more besides.

The report comes from Cyber Daily, who also broke the news of last year's confirmed hack attack on Insomniac Games. The site claims that new ransomware group Mogilevich are the culprits, as per the screencap of a darkweb posting above, and that the hackers are now trying to get Epic or another party to pay up for the return of the data, with a deadline of 4th March.

Epic, however, say that they've yet to see any proof that a ransomware attack has taken place. "We are investigating but there is currently zero evidence that these claims are legitimate," a spokesperson told Eurogamer this morning. "Mogilievich has not contacted Epic or provided any proof of the veracity of these allegations.

"When we saw these allegations, which were a screenshot of a darkweb webpage in a Tweet from a third party, we began investigating within minutes and reached out to Mogilevich for proof," the statement continues. "Mogilevich has not responded. The closest thing we have seen to a response is this Tweet, where they allegedly ask for $15k and 'proof of funds' to hand over the purported data."

We've mailed Epic ourselves for an update, and will let you know when we hear more. In the meantime, you might want to change your Epic Games Store password. There's no such thing as being too careful.