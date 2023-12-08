Ex-BioWare devs reveal Exodus, a sci-fi RPG shooter about time dilation featuring Matthew McConaughey

I hope you're not sick of third-person sci-fi shooters with slick angular décor yet, because we have incoming. Archetype Entertainment and Blur Studio have announced Exodus, an action-adventure role-playing game featuring Matthew McConaughey, which deals with the theme of time dilation during space travel, much as in McConaughey movie Interstellar.

Here's some blurb from the official site. "40,000 years ago, humanity was forced to abandon a dying Earth. Taking to the stars in massive ark ships, we found a habitable galaxy, in Centauri. Here, we are the underdogs, struggling for survival in a cold and hostile galaxy. Teetering on the edge of extinction, our only hope for salvation lies with the Travelers - brave heroes and explorers descended from the early colonists on those first ships that left Earth long ago..."

As you might expect, you play one of the Travellers. You get to lead a party of Companions - these haven't been revealed yet, but there's some kind of big mech dude in the trailer up there. Your enemies are the Celestials, who are in fact former humans who arrived in Centauri thousands of years before you did, and have since evolved into a bunch of different aliens.

"To us, they are unrecognizable," the official site goes on. "To them, we are barely more than animals. Primitive, backwards, and inferior. Together, these countless individual cultures comprise a massive, volatile, cluster-spanning civilization, and there is no room for us in their unfathomable grand design. Or is there?" I don't know, Exodus, why don't you fill me in? And how does McConaughey feature in all this?

It all reminds me strongly of Mass Effect, which is no surprise given that Archetype have several former BioWare developers on staff, including the director of the original Knights of the Old Republic. What do you reckon? Exodus doesn't have a release date yet.

Can't get enough of Geoff's annual advert hype machine? Find all the announcements and more on our Game Awards 2023 hub page, and why not pop into our liveblog while you're here?