If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Ex-Fortnite devs' 'collaborative RPG' Project ORCS aims to let you make your own Baldur's Gate 3

Roll for initiative

Project ORCS gameplay showing players' characters interacting with emoticons in a tavern
Image credit: Lightforge Media
Matt Jarvis avatar
News by Matt Jarvis Contributor
Published on
5 comments

Former Fortnite and Blizzard developers have formed new studio Lightforge Games to make a multiplayer RPG that applies the collaborative world-building and storytelling of original tabletop Dungeons & Dragons to the polished video game presentation of its successors in the likes of Baldur's Gate 3.

Now that Baldur's Gate 3 has left early access, vid bud Liam reckons it was worth the wait.Watch on YouTube

Project ORCS, as the game is currently codenamed - with ORCS being an acronym for “Online Roleplaying with Collaborative Storytelling” - is effectively a few steps up from tools like Roll20 and Tabletop Simulator that allow pen-and-paper roleplayers to play online by providing a digital simulation of miniatures, dice and so on. The result is a mix of editor mode and traditional co-op RPG, as players can serve as something akin to a dungeon master as they make their own homebrew adventures from scratch or simply jump into a premade campaign - either by the game’s devs or other players - with pals.

That editor can be used by itself to craft characters, environments and encounters before the group plays, or edited in real-time - much like a DM riffing around the table and reacting to dice rolls - as up to five players explore led by their Guide. You’ll be able to carefully customise your character in a character creator, picking from a selection of classes and species, before you jump in, too.

Creating a character in collaborative multiplayer RPG Project ORCS
Image credit: Lightforge Media

As you’d expect from a D&D-like RPG, players can level up their characters across multiple quests, returning to a home base that they’ll also be able to upgrade and expand. Guilds are also planned, allowing players to form larger groups who share a world they’ve built together.

The whole thing looks very slick in its reveal trailer, with Lighthouse CEO Matt Schembari’s work as a lead engineer at Blizzard and UI director at Epic Games - including on Fortnite’s battle royale mode - easy to see in the clean interface and social interaction between players.

Cover image for YouTube videoProject O.R.C.S. | Official Announce Trailer

“We’ve set out to make a roleplaying experience that has never been attempted before in the games industry. We’re calling it a Collaborative Storytelling RPG or CSRPG,” Schembari said. “Project ORCS is a collaborative game that will give new and old RPG fans a way to create their own stories on an interactive canvas.”

Whether that ambitious aim pans out remains to be seen, but we’ll be able to see for ourselves soon enough. Project ORCS is due to launch into early access later in 2024.

Rock Paper Shotgun is the home of PC gaming

Sign in and join us on our journey to discover strange and compelling PC games.

In this article
Awaiting cover image

Project ORCS

PC

Related topics
PC RPG
About the Author
Matt Jarvis avatar

Matt Jarvis

Contributor

After starting his career writing about music, films and video games for various places, Matt spent many years as a technology, PC and video game journalist before writing about tabletop games as the editor of Tabletop Gaming magazine. He joined Dicebreaker as Editor-In-Chief in 2019, and has been trying to convince the rest of the team to play Diplomacy since.

Comments