If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Exterminator is what you'd get if Aldi sold their equivalent of Armored Core

Shielded Center

Fighting mechs in Exterminator.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/SamanSpades
Ed Thorn avatar
News by Ed Thorn Reviews Editor
Published on
8 comments

Aldi and Lidl are two all time greats of the supermarket genre. I love their legally distinct take on many of the biggest brands, like the "Racer", which is basically a Snickers bar. Except I actually prefer the Racer! I can't remember if it's Aldi or Lidl that do them, but the "Mini Delight" chocolate sticks are also exceptional. Anyway, Armored Core. Or should I say, Exterminator? Yes, there's an Aldi Armored Core that's just opened up in town and it's actually not half bad. It's definitely not Racer good, but I applaud the effort.

Cover image for YouTube videoEXTERMINATOR official gameplay trailer 2

If you're unfamiliar with Armored Core, it's a series of mech games by FromSoftware that's very grey, very fast, and very furious. You propel yourself around missions as a big machine and blast other machines with rockets and miniguns. We thought Armored Core 6 (the latest one) mostly delivered, if you're into that sort of thing.

But if you don't want to splurge £50 on Armored Core, or want to try a mech game that's more colourful, Exterminator has you… somewhat covered. Don't expect incredible quality, but do expect an earnest attempt from an indie dev at making a mech shooter with good movement. I like the dashes and the numerous tools you've got on hand to batter other bots: a flamethrower, a grenade launcher, a little shield.

I did find the demo quite tricky, owing to some finicky controls that left me feeling a bit overwhelmed, and an annoying need to reload your gun every few seconds. But look past these things and there's something endearing about its slight jank.

Exterminator plans to release in March, and you can find its demo over on its Steam page.

Rock Paper Shotgun is the home of PC gaming

Sign in and join us on our journey to discover strange and compelling PC games.

In this article
Awaiting cover image

Exterminator

PC

Related topics
Demos Indie PC SamanSpades Science Fiction Shooter: Third Person
About the Author
Ed Thorn avatar

Ed Thorn

Reviews Editor

When Ed's not cracking thugs with bicycles in Yakuza, he's likely swinging a badminton racket in real life. Any genre goes, but he's very into shooters and likes a weighty gun, particularly if they have a chainsaw attached to them. Adores orange and mango squash, unsure about olives.

Comments