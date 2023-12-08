Finji reveal spooky action mystery adventure Usual June

Finji, the publishers behind Tunic and Night In The Woods, have revealed their next internal development project at tonight's Game Awards. Usual June is a new action adventure game where you play as the eponymous June, a college student who happens to be able to talk to ghosts. Hang on a second, has someone been reading Alice Bee's very good book? Sounds quite familiar if you ask me. Come and watch the reveal trailer.

As you can see from the trailer, in addition to hanging out with both your real and undead friends, you'll be fighting strange creatures and uncovering dark and mysterious secrets in your hometown of Midwest City. It looks to have a fairly substantial detective element alongside its hack and slash combat, and I have to say, I'm quite taken with the game's mixture of 2D-esque graphic-novel style character models and 3D environments.

There's little more I can tell you about Usual June at the moment other than that Canabalt and Overland's Adam Saltsman is on board as creative director, and he's working with the narrative team at Sweet Baby Inc, whose collab credits include Alan Wake 2, Spider-Man 2 and God Of War: Ragnarok, and the BAFTA-winning audio director Adam Hay, who's worked on Dreams and Everybody's Gone To The Rapture.

Looking closer at the game's Steam page, Usual June promises an "original conspiracy story that is equal parts terrifying, funny, and sweet". However, it will likely be a little while before we can see if it will make good on that promise, as Usual June isn't due to hit PC until 2025.

