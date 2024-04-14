Skip to main content
Gestalt: Steam & Cinder will launch in May and the demo is out now

2D platforming with snappy combat

Gestalt's red-haired protag leaps between platforms, each with a robot enemy, in a 2D 16-bit art style.
Image credit: Metamorphosis Games
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Deputy Editorial Director
Published on

Among the onslaught of game trailers at the terribly named Triple-I Initiative was a release date for Gestalt: Steam & Cinder. It's a 2D platformer with a heavy dose of combat and a big upgrade tree, and there's a demo available now.

Cover image for YouTube videoGestalt: Steam & Cinder | Release Date Trailer
The release date trailer for Gestalt: Steam & Cinder.Watch on YouTube

All I've wanted to play since Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown is more metroidvanias. Gestalt, notably, does not use that genre name anywhere on its Steam page, though it's among the user-defined tags. It certainly contains plenty of what I like about the genre. It's got snappy wall-jumping and dodge-rolling, a mix of melee and ranged combat, and a world of locked doors with a map that I can presumably gradually fill in.

The demo that's live again now has been available during previous Steam Next Fests. I've not played enough of it to know how long it is, but it includes the early tutorialisation and leads up to the fight against the game's first boss, Mega M.E.S.S. What I have played of it was fun.

You can download the demo now from the Steam page. There's no word on whether progress will carry over to the final game, which will launch on May 21st, 2024.

