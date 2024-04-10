All tonight's Triple-I Initiative game announcements in one place

Today’s the birthday of the Triple-I Initiative, a 45-minute showcase of game announcements and trailers from the likes of Slay The Spire devs MegaCrit, Darkest Dungeon devs Red Hook and Dead Cells custodians Evil Empire. What makes a “triple-I” game a “triple-I” game, as opposed to (hawk, spit) a regular indie? I've given it some thought, and I think the answer is: "has more money and status than most indies, but not, like, Call of Duty levels, and also one our partners is Gearbox Publishing, so this is perhaps ‘indie’ in the Geoff Keighley sense."

Don’t expect any of Keighley's beloved Kojima interludes or dance numbers in this one, however. The IIIIs are a leaner, quieter showcase with no host or advertising or celebrity drop-ins – you can read more about the thinking behind the event in my GDC interview with a few of the participating studios. But wait, stop, don’t do that. The showcase is about to begin, and you can watch it below.

Once the showcase is done, I’ll update this piece with a brisk round-up of the major announcements. Gloating insiders that we are, we’ve already written a few up in advance - you'll find them under the Triple-I Initiative tag.