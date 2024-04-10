Skip to main content
All tonight's Triple-I Initiative game announcements in one place

Watch the stream or read our subsequent round-up - the choice is yours

Some promotional art for the 2024 Triple-I Initiative video showcase
Image credit: The Triple-I Initiative
Edwin Evans-Thirlwell avatar
News by Edwin Evans-Thirlwell News Editor
Today’s the birthday of the Triple-I Initiative, a 45-minute showcase of game announcements and trailers from the likes of Slay The Spire devs MegaCrit, Darkest Dungeon devs Red Hook and Dead Cells custodians Evil Empire. What makes a “triple-I” game a “triple-I” game, as opposed to (hawk, spit) a regular indie? I've given it some thought, and I think the answer is: "has more money and status than most indies, but not, like, Call of Duty levels, and also one our partners is Gearbox Publishing, so this is perhaps ‘indie’ in the Geoff Keighley sense."

Don’t expect any of Keighley's beloved Kojima interludes or dance numbers in this one, however. The IIIIs are a leaner, quieter showcase with no host or advertising or celebrity drop-ins – you can read more about the thinking behind the event in my GDC interview with a few of the participating studios. But wait, stop, don’t do that. The showcase is about to begin, and you can watch it below.

Cover image for YouTube videoThe Triple-i Initiative 2024: A New Gaming Showcase
Watch on YouTube

Once the showcase is done, I’ll update this piece with a brisk round-up of the major announcements. Gloating insiders that we are, we’ve already written a few up in advance - you'll find them under the Triple-I Initiative tag.

