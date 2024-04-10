What The Car? gets a free demo and September 5th release date

Today is Tuesday, statistically the day of the week least rife with wacky hijinks, whimsical calamity, or even, dare I say, madcap antics. However, if you want to buck tradition, you could do worse than playing What the Car?, the upcoming absurdist physics game from What the Golf? and What the Bat? devs Triband. You can do it right now, actually. It’s just gotten a free demo on Steam, alongside a proper release date of September 5th 2024. Don’t do it if you’re actually driving, though. That’d be lunacy. We only promote the fun kind of lunacy here, like the type shown off in What the Car?’s trailer at the Triple-i initiative.

I don't know if I enjoy the song in the trailer, per se, but I do enjoy the fact someone took the time to make it. The bears seemed to enjoy it though, which is enough for me. Either way, the floppy car-based action showed off so far looks to fall excellently in line with Triband’s previous offerings of playfully untethered non violent games, unless you count the violence to my sense of self, because I want to be this car now.

I can assume Triband chose to move away from golf after reading Alice Bee identifying a distinct golf-core trend in the market. That said, lysergic N64 homage Yellow Taxi goes Vroom just released on Steam, following Taxi Life last month. Also, Sega’s announced Crazy Taxi remake is on the horizon, so maybe we’re in the middle of a yellow car-core boom? I need to go have a serious think about all this. If I can predict the next stunningly mundane object of obsession, I’ll be hailed as the greatest Miscellaneous Shite prophet of our times. Until I ascend to unremarkable legend status, you can keep up with the rest of our Triple-i coverage here.