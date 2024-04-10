Skip to main content
If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Slay The Spire 2 announced, entering early access in 2025

Introducing a new playable character

The Ironclad, Silent, and a mysterious skeletal warrior stand together in Slay the Spire 2's announcement trailer.
Image credit: MegaCrit
Alice O'Connor avatar
News by Alice O'Connor Associate Editor
Published on
2 comments

No one can see the future, but I've a fairly good sense of where at least 300 hours of my life will go next year. Slay The Spire II was announced during today's Triple-i Initiative stream, returning to the towering fantasy city where Steam says I've spent more than 300 hours building decks and battling monsters. While the announcement doesn't reveal much about the sequel, Slay The Spire is still my favourite roguelikelike deck-builder, so that's just grand.

Cover image for YouTube videoSlay the Spire 2 - Reveal Trailer
Watch on YouTube

2019's Slay The Spire is a roguelikelike deck-builder where you play a warrior cursed to repeatedly ascend the floors of a vast vertical city in an attempt to destroy its beating heart, encountering (and usually fighting) all sorts of weirdos and monsters along the way but inevitably reawakening back at the bottom. So off you go, picking your character/class, getting into battles built on hugely satisfying maths, gaining and upgrading cards, making decisions in events, scoring powerful relics, and trying not to die. Our Slay The Spire review called it "a miracle of design" and even today we'll tell you it's one of the best PC games to play right now. It's been hugely influential on many of the roguelikelike games that have followed, clearly either following its example (you see that Spire map everywhere, for starters) or reacting against it.

Examining the Merchant's stock in Slay The Spire 2's cinematic trailer.
While some cards are hard to identify, the Claw is clear, and the relics are Snecko's Eye, Bird-Faced Urn, and Varja | Image credit: MegaCrit

As for the sequel, with only a cinematic trailer to go on right now, there's not much to say. Presumably it mostly works the same way. It seems we're getting a new playable character, some sort of flamboyant skeleton with a scythe. I am a little sorry to not see my favourite murderbot, the Defect, though I do notice the Merchant is selling the Defect's Claw card so maybe that's a wee tease. Or maybe just a tiny treat for fans. The original game did add two extra characters across its own early access period, the Defect and the Watcher, so these three might not be all.

I will say the trailer's grim tone does not remotely match my sense of the first game. I like that Slay The Spire is playful, weird, subversive, and a little silly. But this is only a cinematic trailer and might not reflect the actual game. A little hypeful and unhelpful Triple-a marketing excess here with your Triple-i.

Update: Oh hooray, its Steam page is up now and yes that looks far more like the Spire I know and love. Apparently the new character is the Necrobinder, a "wandering lich" who "calls upon her trusty left hand, Osty in combat". Splendid. The devs add that they've switched to a new engine and they're "bringing in modern features, incorporating all-new visuals, and expanding moddability."

The Ironclad slaying beasts in a Slay The Spire 2 screenshot.
I see some unfamiliar cards here too... | Image credit: Mega Crit

Rock Paper Shotgun is the home of PC gaming

Sign in and join us on our journey to discover strange and compelling PC games.

In this article

Slay the Spire

PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch

Awaiting cover image

Slay the Spire II

PC

Related topics
Action Adventure Card Games Humble Bundle Humble Games Indie MegaCrit Nintendo Switch PC PS4 RPG
See 3 more Strategy Strategy: Turn-Based Strategy The Triple-I Initiative
About the Author
Alice O'Connor avatar

Alice O'Connor

Associate Editor

Alice has been playing video games since SkiFree and writing about them since 2009, with nine years at RPS. She enjoys immersive sims, roguelikelikes, chunky revolvers, weird little spooky indies, mods, walking simulators, and finding joy in details. Alice lives, swims, and cycles in Scotland.
Comments