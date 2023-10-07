Ghostwire: Tokyo is currently free for Amazon Prime subscribers

I haven't got round to Ghostwire: Tokyo yet, but its in my back pocket for whenever I'm in the mood for visiting beautiful, digital Tokyo. If you've also long considered kissing dogs and punching spectres, now might be a good time: Tango Gameworks' spooky tourist trip is currently free for those with an Amazon Prime subscription.

Head to the Prime Gaming site between now and November 2nd and you can grab Ghostwire: Tokyo for nada. It's an Epic Games Store key, so you'll need to have an account there and then link it to your Amazon account to claim the game.

Other freebies this month include an outfit in Fall Guys, an emote for League Of Legends, and items for Apex Legends, Valorant and Dead By Daylight.

Matthew thought the Japanese capital was gorgeous in his Ghostwire: Tokyo review, but ultimately found its open world too full of filler. Regardless, it was one of RPS's favourite games of 2022, where James argued that even its busywork was elevated by the setting.

A simple fetch quest, for instance, becomes a rescue mission to save a zashiki-warashi – a childlike, fortune-bringing household spirit – from that greatest of evils, a landlord. Even upgrading your own set of ghostly powers relies partly on playing a baiting game with the kappa, aquatic turtlemen who steal lifeforce orbs out of people’s bums. Not that video games should ever form the entirety of one’s cultural education, but I got ensconced pretty quickly in this world of tales and monsters that’s rarely touched upon here in the West.

Alice B mostly just loved it for its animals.

I don't know for sure and I refuse to check, but the sense I got was that Ghostwire: Tokyo hadn't sold in huge numbers despite its critical acclaim. That makes it potentially the ideal game for this kind of freebie, because there's a high chance you haven't already played. And apparently you - and I - really should get round to it.