Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo statue locations

Where can I find Jizo statues in Ghostwire: Tokyo? Ghostwire: Tokyo sees your playable protagonist, a generic yet somehow quite endearing young man named Akito, gain access to ethereal weaving. This trio of elemental powers — wind, water, and fire — can be used to hold off the attacks of the various creepy demonic Visitors who've overrun Tokyo's Shibuya ward.

Instead of ammo, these powers use elemental charges called SP; but, like ammo, you can only carry so many points of charge for each power at a time. There's limited opportunity to expand your spiritual pockets, which is where Jizo statues come in. Praying to any Jizo statue you find as you explore the streets of Tokyo will expand your capacity for one type of elemental charge by a whopping one point, depending on the colour of the statue: red for fire, blue for water, and green for air. (When exactly did we all agree that air is green?)

On this page we let you know the best way to track down Jizo statues in Ghostwire: Tokyo, and give you the locations of the ones we've found so far that come in handy during the early game.

How to find Jizo statues in Ghostwire: Tokyo

There are 52 Jizo statues in Ghostwire: Tokyo, scattered all across the map. Expect to find between one and four in most Torii Gate areas, although some smaller regions of the map have no Jizo statues at all, making it very hard to predict where you'll find one.

Also, not all elemental powers were created equal: there are twice as many wind shrines as water shrines, and twice as many water shrines as fire shrines. Since I'm not out to write an algebra test, allow me to clarify that that comes out to:

30 Wind Jizo statues

15 Water Jizo statues

7 Fire Jizo statues

Looking for Jizo statues gets a fair bit easier once you gain Spectral Vision about halfway through Chapter 2. This power is Ghostwire: Tokyo's answer to detective vision and will highlight objects of interest in the area with a blue outline that is visible even through walls. Upgrading this ability on the skill tree allows for up to two extensions of its range. You'll also hear an audible jingle whenever a new object gets highlighted. Jizo statues don't have the most distinctive outline, but if you see a short, humanoid figure highlighted in Spectral Vision that doesn't move and isn't floating off at an odd angle, it's worth investigating as it's probably a Jizo statue.

Say a prayer at every Jizo statue on the map and you'll reach Akito's max capacity of 10 fire charges, 25 water charges, and 60 wind charges. This tells you a little bit about how to approach each power. Wind weaving is your basic attack and starts out pretty weak, but is the one you get first and have the most opportunities to upgrade, making it a good default utility weapon. Water weaving comes in handy for repelling enemies while dealing a bit of damage when you're backed into a corner, but is practically useless at range. Fire weaving is easily the most powerful and can be used to deal heavy damage to groups of enemies simultaneously, but thanks to its extremely limited charge pool, it's one to conserve for the ideal moment in combat.

Jizo statue locations in Ghostwire: Tokyo

Here are all the Jizo statues in Ghostwire: Tokyo we've tracked down so far. These account for all the statues you'll encounter in about the first half of the game; we'll update this page with more as we find them.

Namita Shrine area Jizo statues

There are three Jizo statues in the Namita Shrine area of the map:

Wind: On the northern edge of the area, on the main street through that part of the zone. This statue is on the pavement in its own altar, nestled between the appealing-sounding Freshmoth Burger and another restaurant. Wind: This statue is somewhat hidden behind a pile of boxes on the edge of a construction site, most easily accessed by following the road directly south of the Yugenzaka Junction landmark. Wind: You can find this one just across the road from the Shiroyama Shrine entrance, but it's actually at the very southern edge of what the game considers the Namita Shrine region. You can find this statue on the pavement under a helpfully illuminating lantern, at the end of the short lane that intersects the street market directly opposite the shrine's entrance.

Shiroyama Shrine area Jizo statues

There are two Jizo statues in the Shiroyama Shrine area of the map:

Wind: Exit the shrine park via the south-west path and go south to follow a side-street that intersects with the main road. The statue is in an altar next to the entrance to a small business premise which you can explore (and where you can find a relic). Fire: In a central alleyway in the middle of the city block directly to the east of the shrine, where you fight several Visitors to release a group of afflicted spirits.

Yashin Shrine area Jizo statues

There are two Jizo statues in the Yashin Shrine area of the map:

Fire: Find this statue in the southernmost corner of the construction-heavy city block where the Yashin Shrine itself is located. It's just outside of the construction area, placed prominently on a street corner at the large intersection where several main roads meet. Water: This statue can be found in a small courtyard just past the bus station interchange, directly to the north of the Construction Labyrinth landmark. It's in a seating area shielded from the main bus depot by a few shrubs and trees, and directly opposite a nekomata vendor's stall.

Morite Shrine area Jizo statues

There is just one Jizo statue in the Morite Shrine area of the map:

Wind: This statue can be found in the extreme northeast of the area. It can be found on a coned-off section of pavement next to an underpass entrance, with a convenience store and a furniture store nearby.

Akisawa Shrine area Jizo statues

There are two Jizo statues in the Akisawa Shrine area of the map, both located in the region's eastern wedge:

Wind: Head directly east of the Akisawa Shrine. This statue is in a dead-end alley at the centre of the next block. There aren't many landmarks nearby, but the statue is against the outer wall of a building and illuminated by a lantern on a pole. Water: This statue is in a run-down green space with plant pots and a bench behind a gas station, just to the north as you follow the main road away from Shibuya Central Hospital.

Hirokawa Shrine area Jizo statues

There are no Jizo statues in the Hirokawa Shrine area of the map.

Matsumi Shrine area Jizo statues

There are two Jizo statues in the Matsumi Shrine area of the map:

Wind: This statue is in an alleyway behind some apartment buildings, in the city block across the road to the south-west of the Matsumi Shrine. The statue stands in front of a bike shelter and is illuminated by a lantern. Wind: This statue is right on the south-western border between the Matsumi and Hirokawa Shrine areas. It's up a side street, in a small courtyard at a graveyard entrance, and has an illuminating lantern in a small shelter above it.

Kuo Shrine area Jizo statues

There are two Jizo statues in the Kuo Shrine area of the map, but one of them actually remains inaccessible until you cleansed a neighbouring Shrine (though this may have been a quirk of the preview build I played):

Wind: This statue can be found at ground-level, among the construction work taking place on the overpass above the area's main road. Walk east from the shrine gate and, just before you get to the intersection, the statue can be found among the scaffolding along the median strip, next to some stairs leading up. Wind: This statue can be found in an altar in an alleyway behind a convenience store. Frustratingly, the convenience store is accessible after the Kuo Torii Gate has been cleansed, but the alleyway behind it remains shrouded in fog.

Utagawa Shopping District area Jizo statues

There are four Jizo statues in the Utagawa Shopping District area of the map, but one of them actually remains inaccessible until you cleansed a neighbouring Shrine (though this may have been a quirk of the preview build I played):

Fire: This statue is in a courtyard off the main road through the southern part of the district, across from a storefront for a business called "Incident Homes". A nearby dog you encounter on the main street will lead you there if you give it some dog food. Water: This statue is easy to spot, as it's prominently located on a street corner at the intersection of the two widest streets in the north-eastern section of the shopping district. Wind: This statue is in a courtyard behind and between several yellow houses at the northern edge of the district, just off the main road. The courtyard has a water pump and gardening equipment, and you'll have to fight two Students of Pain who are guarding the statue's altar. Water: This statue is placed against a concrete pillar supporting the overpass which crosses the northern edge of the district, and is illuminated by a lantern on either side. Frustratingly, cleansing the Utagawa Torii Gate will allow you to view this statue easily, but it remains covered by the fog and therefore unreachable until you cleanse more gates.

Jizo statues are far from the only useful collectable for you to track down on Ghostwire: Tokyo's busy map. For more locations, see our guides to finding KK's investigation notes in Ghostwire: Tokyo and tracking down Ghostwire: Tokyo relics.