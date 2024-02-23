If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

I have so much respect for the honest simplicity of C.A.R.D.S RPG's game title

The next one from the Octopath Traveler devs is effectively: what if Fire Emblem, but cards?

A female warrior rushes toward her opponent in a fiery blaze in Cards RPG: The Misty Battlefield
Image credit: Acquire Corp
Katharine Castle avatar
Feature by Katharine Castle Editor-in-chief
I know this sort of thing has been said before around these parts, but in scanning through the endless reams of Steam Next Fest demos earlier this month and trying to work out what these games are and whether they're worth downloading, I truly believe it's a sentiment that's worth repeating. When I first saw the name C.A.R.D.S RPG: The Misty Battlefield appear on the Next Fest landing page, I instantly thought, 'Yes, here we go, now we're talking'.

Well, my first thought was actually, 'Gee, if only there was an easy way to know what this game's about based on just the title alone,' but that's just me being facetious. Ultimately, I have a lot of respect for this kind of naming convention, and the fact it's also being made by the Octopath Traveler developers Acquire is really just the icing on the cake.

