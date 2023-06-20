If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

I would like every developer to make an escape room game, thank you

Lock me up and throw away the key

Looking at a desk lamp on a large wood desk in a plush study in Escape From Mystwood Mansion
Image Credit: Lost Sock Studio
Feature by Alice Bell Deputy Editor
I really like escape rooms IRL, and have a tremendous amount of respect for the people who devise them. But seeing as how they last about an hour and cost approximately the same as it would for Wales to secede from the United Kingdom, I can only afford to pay an immersive experience what it deserves every so often (the rest of the time I'm honourbound by my fatherland to donate to causes supported by Michael Sheen). I'm therefore pleased that there seems to be an uptick in escape room video games. Plese do more of those, developers.

