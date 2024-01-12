If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Kainga's shortcomings can't stop me from enjoying it

Village teetle

A villager rides a giant snail in a desert town in Kainga
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Green Man Gaming
Sin Vega avatar
Feature by Sin Vega Contributor
Published on

Kainga Colon Seeds of Civilization is one of many, many games that I didn't get on with for some reason or other in early access, and has subsequently sat in my pile long past a 1.0 release, neglected and generating a vague guilt. It's come some way since, but its edges are still a little rough, with (usually) minor bugs and limited feedback wrapped up in a design that's influenced, of course, by that vague shimmering ghost of Rogue (and thus is innately bad and you're all just wrong). So yeah, it kinda has problems.

But I like it. Weird, huh?

Read the rest of this article with an RPS Premium subscription

To view this article you'll need to have a Premium subscription. Sign up today for access to more supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information