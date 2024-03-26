Lego Fortnite gets driveable, customisable vehicles in Mechanical Mayhem update

Lego Fortnite's latest update lets players construct their own vehicles. The Mechanical Mayhem update, out now, adds three vehicle builds, and new items which let players craft their own custom designs. It's the second major update to the blocky survival game since its launch last year.

LEGO® Fortnite - Mechanical Mayhem Update Trailer Lego Fortnite's Mechanical Mayhem update trailer.

The three vehicle builds can be crafted via in-game recipes, and includes a nippy one-person Speeder, multi-passenger Offroader, and the material-transporting Hauler. You don't have to rely on these presets, however, as the update also adds wheels, driving seats, and power centers, which together allow players to craft their own designs. All the vehicles are then fuelled using materials created via a new Compost Bin station.

The update also turns more Fortnite skins into Lego equivalents. Basically, if you own one of a large selection of Fortnite skins, then that outfit will be available for your Lego character, too. You can find the list of newly added skins in the full patch notes.

Mechanical Mayhem is the second major update to Lego Fortnite after fishing was added last month.

I feel like it's inevitable that I'm going to end up playing Lego Fortnite with my son sooner or later. It would have been sooner, too, if I could work out a way to grant him access to Lego Fortnite that didn't also present him with a launcher from which he could also boot up Fortnite proper. Probably I just need to spend more time poking around until I figure out how the ecosystem works, but the whole thing makes me feel like a late-'90s secondary school teacher trying to operate a VCR.