If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Metal Gear Solid’s Master Collection finally gets an official fix for some of its biggest issues on PC

Patch 1.4.0 is much chunkier than Konami’s previous updates

Metal Gear Solid 1 running in the Master Collection's new Pixel perfect mode
Image credit: Konami
Matt Jarvis avatar
News by Matt Jarvis Contributor
Published on

Metal Gear Solid’s Master Collection was a fairly underwhelming package of some of the greatest video games ever made when it released back in October. While official updates since then have done little to address some of its most egregious problems - leaving modders to step in, as usual - the game’s latest patch has finally offered up a decent serving of improvements direct from the source.

Patch 1.4.0, already live on PC, notably introduces new graphical settings across the entire collection. As a headliner, that includes the ability to switch between standard, pixel perfect or 16:9 formats (the Steam release also gets a new windowed mode that can be swapped to from full-screen by pressing Alt+Enter), with the option to turn on smoothing if you’d prefer a sharper look than the more jagged originals.

When running in standard or pixel perfect, you can fill the empty space around the square image with a wallpaper or screen filter, with a scanline filter added as another new feature.

On the audio side, there’s the basic - yet previously absent - ability to adjust the volume of the game and main menu before playing, with only the game volume able to be changed once you’ve loaded in.

Naked Snake aims his gun in Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater gameplay from the HD Collection
Image credit: Konami

For those using a controller - which, really, is the way to play here - you can now switch between “fast” and “stable” response speeds, though Konami warn that “fast” risks, well, instability depending on your particular rig. Stable is effectively the game’s original controller speed.

It’s a good sight more than the game’s previous 1.3.0 patch, which addressed the game running at high speeds but did little to add some of the basic features expected from a modern PC release. Of course, in the meantime, fans have stepped in to create their own fixes for many of the problems and introduce extended support for the likes of 4K and uprezzed textures, but it’s nice to have an official fix nonetheless.

1.4.0 won’t be the last update for the Master Collection, as Konami say they are working on addressing problems including unending cutscenes, low character texture resolutions in MGS3 and key inputs registering even when the Alt key is pressed on PC. Regular updates and fixes are said to be due in the future, with no specific timeline given.

Rock Paper Shotgun is the home of PC gaming

Sign in and join us on our journey to discover strange and compelling PC games.

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

metal gear solid

PS3, PSP, PS1, PC

Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty

PS2

See 2 more

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater

PS2

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1

PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch

Related topics
Action Adventure Kojima Productions Konami Nintendo Switch PC PS1 PS2 PS3 PS5 PSP
See 3 more Shooter Stealth Xbox Series X/S
About the Author
Matt Jarvis avatar

Matt Jarvis

Contributor

After starting his career writing about music, films and video games for various places, Matt spent many years as a technology, PC and video game journalist before writing about tabletop games as the editor of Tabletop Gaming magazine. He joined Dicebreaker as Editor-In-Chief in 2019, and has been trying to convince the rest of the team to play Diplomacy since.

Comments