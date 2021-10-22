My hunger for games like Warcraft 2 is slowly being sated

My hunger for games like Warcraft 2 is slowly being satedDiscovering new games is great, innit
When I think back to the ggames of my childhood, nothing puts a warm, fuzzy smile on my face like Warcraft 2. As one of the few PC games I had growing up, I ended up playing the campaign over and over again - or at least starting it over and over again - for what felt like actual years. I loved building up my fort and endlessly poking the peasants and peons until they shouted back at me in annoyance, and man alive, there is nothing sweeter than ordering a tooled-up army across the map and absolutely wrecking the enemy in one fell swoop of doom and destruction.
It is something I wish I could play again now with all my heart. I know there's version of it on GOG, but I'd also just quite like, you know, a newer, shinier version with a more up to date UI and all that jazz, and one whose map didn't whizz over to the other side of the screen with a single tap of the arrow key. I'd also like a version that isn't, somehow, made by Activision Blizzard because... *gestures to all their ongoing harassment lawsuits*. Fortunately, I've happened upon a couple of games in recent weeks that have really scratched that old Warcraft 2 itch of mine. I've already written about one of them - Diplomacy Is Not An Option - and the other is Age Of Darkness: Final Stand, a game with the most boring name imaginable, but is secretly very good.
Read the rest of this article with an RPS Premium subscription
To view this article you'll need to have a Premium subscription. Sign up today for access to more supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.See more information