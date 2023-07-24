Myst's re-releases, sequels, and successors are going cheap in the next Humble Bundle

Three decades have gone by since the original Myst graced the world, providing endless online debates about whether it's smart or just pretentious. Magical or plain bad. Some indie developers chose the latter with a Myst FPS remix that spoofed the senior adventure game. The RPS readership seemed split on the subject when we asked "Have You Played Myst?" years ago. But Humble Games leans toward the former as it’s choosing to celebrate the classic's whopping 30th birthday with a returning charity bundle, available now until August 3rd.

The Humble Myst & More Bundle packages the titular point-and-clicker, alongside several other sequels, spiritual successors, and odd offshoots from developer Cyan Worlds. You can pay anything over £7.80/$10 for the 11-game bundle, or you can pay at least £15.60/$20 to also grab the Myst remake from 2021.

Cyan Worlds loves a good re-release, and this latest bundle is a reminder of how many Mysts have Mysted over the years. There’s Myst: Masterpiece Edition which remasters the music and imagery, and is otherwise as close to the original as you can get. Then there’s realMyst: Masterpiece Edition which added changing weather, day-night cycles, free roam movement, and a bonus epilogue. And finally, there’s the most recent pretty remake that’s also compatible with VR.

The bundle also includes the sequels: Riven - which has a remake in development - Myst 3: Exile, Myst 4: Revelation, and Myst 5: End Of Ages. Just in case your kids are the cerebral types, the bundle features the studio’s three kidventures as well - Spelunx, Cosmo Osmo, and The Manhole. And other spiritual sequels such as Obduction are here too.

The Humble Bundle is available here. And as always, proceeds are split between the developers, Humble Games, and a charity - this time supporting NGO Active Minds that advocates for mental health awareness among vulnerable young people. You can adjust how your money is split between the three parties, however.