Nvidia confirmed the GeForce RTX 40 Super series, and they’re out this month

Nvidia have resurrected their Super refresh branding for a new trio of GeForce graphics cards: the RTX 4070 Super, RTX 4070 Ti Super, and RTX 4080 Super. The announcement, part of the GPU giant’s CES 2024 showcase, was light on specifics about gaming performance – but all three promise marked improvements on their 40 series predecessors. And, in the RTX 4080 Super’s case, even a big ol' price drop.

It’s still a card for the enviably monied, but yes, the RTX 4080 Super will start from $959 / $999 when it launches on January 31st. That’s a sizeable reduction on the original RTX 4080’s laughable £1269 / $1199 launch price, and while the latter has been available below a grand since then, that's mainly been in limited-time sales.

The other two Supers don’t make such drastic cuts, but at least they’re no more expensive than their forebears either. The RTX 4070 Super will arrive first, on January 17th, and will cost £579 / $599 – give or take a tenner, same as the RTX 4070 did when it first landed in PCIe slots. Only now, it's for a card which Nvidia say is potentially up to twice as fast as the RTX 3090. Provided you count the AI-generated frames of DLSS 3 as real frames, anyway.

The RTX 4070 Ti Super, meanwhile, will start from £769 / $799 - modestly down on the £840 / $830 RTX 4070 Ti - and will release on January 24th. While this is the only RTX 40 Super GPU without a Founders Edition, I reckon it could be the most interesting of the three: memory in particular is getting a hefty upgrade, doubling from 8GB to 16GB of GDDRX and swapping the original GPU’s 192-bit bus for a more high-end 256-bit design. 4K play could stand to gain a lot from those upgrades, and while the RTX 4080 Super and RTX 4070 Super represent tune-ups, they’re not benefitting from total VRAM refits like this.

I’ll aim to get the three new GPUs tested and benchmarked ASAP, as they could be welcome additions to a sometimes troubled GeForce generation. Still wouldn’t mind them having a go at a desktop RTX 4050, mind.