If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Our news reporter CJ is leaving RPS, come say goodbye

Holding the front page, one last time

Katharine Castle avatar
News by Katharine Castle Editor-in-chief
Published on
Our news writer CJ Wheeler smiles next to Horace, the endless brown bear of RPS

Sad news, folks. Our news reporter CJ is leaving for pastures new today, making this his last day at RPS. Please come and join me in wishing him a fond farewell.

CJ joined us full-time last April, although eagle-eyed Joy Of followers will remember his RPS debut actually came a few months before that, where he regaled us with the joy of going for a swim in the original Tomb Raider.

Since then, he's taken every opportunity to write about his love of Baldur's Gate and Stellaris whenever they've cropped up in the daily news cycle, making sure our coverage of PC gaming's greatest hits was just as plentiful as all the new, hip and happening things taking place alongside them.

Watch on YouTube

He's done it all - staying up late to bring you the latest news from every last Geoff Fest in 2022, making his first video appearance when we rounded up our notE3 highlights, and even interviewed the last person playing Babylon's Fall, god bless 'em. My favourite bit of CJ's work, however, has always been his in-depth interview with Stellaris director Stephen Muray, where he looked back at the last six years of Paradox's 4X space epic, and how it's changed since its original release. It was a great chat, so do go and give it a read.

He will be missed, so please join me in wishing CJ all the best for the future in the comments below.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
More News
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Katharine Castle avatar

Katharine Castle

Editor-in-chief

Katharine is RPS' editor-in-chief, which means she's now to blame for all this. After joining the team in 2017, she spent four years in the RPS hardware mines. Now she leads the RPS editorial team and plays pretty much anything she can get her hands on. She's very partial to JRPGs and the fetching of quests, but also loves strategy and turn-based tactics games and will never say no to a good Metroidvania.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch