Our eight favourite games from not E3 2022

Not E3 2022 is over. It's done. I think? I mean there's a Nacon showcase in July but, I mean come on now, we can't start classing events that occur outside of June as being part of the event formerly known as E3 can we? That would be preposterous. Before long it would spool out across the entire year, absorbing every month until E3 is a constant series of video events that could happen at any point. Do you want to live in a world where Geoff Keighley is allowed to drop a World Premiere at 4PM on Christmas Day? It doesn't bear thinking about, really, does it.

To draw a firm line in the sand, I asked (nearly) every member of team RPS to hop on a call with me to discuss their favourite game from the show before gluing all their responses together to create the video that you can watch at the top of this post.

Not only was it a genuine treat to chat to my lovely colleagues for a bit, it was also great to hear what they had to say about eight equally exciting games. All eight picked completely different things, too, which highlights just how much stuff was revealed over the course of the weekend.

Sadly, Katharine was unable to join us for this one but I'm certain she would have a lot of very thoughtful things to say about The Plucky Squire or Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

So grab a cup of tea and settle in for around 40 minutes of chat about our favourite games from the weekend. Once you're done, make sure to check out our E3 2022 hub to get the scoop on everything else that was shown off as part of the event.