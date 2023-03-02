17 exciting new details we've learned about Resident Evil 4 Remake

We're three weeks away from the release of the Resident Evil 4 remake, and in preparation of its imminent launch Capcom chucked over a fresh batch of in-game footage for us to talk about. The 17 minute long video showcased various sections from the game, including a late-game boss fight and a greatly expanded early area that sees Leon exploring a series of creepy caves.

As Rock Paper Shotgun's Resident Resident Evil Liker, I took it upon myself to obsessively study each individual frame of this video file to uncover its hidden secrets. Surprising even myself, I was able to extract 17 new details about Leon's refreshed holiday to rural Spain. That's one new thing for each minute of the footage! That wasn't intentional! What a pleasing coincidence!

Anyway, you can find out what I discovered by watching the video above. Be warned though: In my pursuit of being thorough, I reference the original game's mechanics and events a lot, so if you're looking to experience this remake with fresh eyes it might be a good idea to give this one a miss.

However, if you do decide to click, you'll be treated to 10 minutes of facts and informed speculation. For instance: the game features unlockable ammo types, charms that provide gameplay benefits, new weapons, new enemy types and greatly expanded areas. Neat!

If you're still itching for more information about the Resident Evil 4 remake then you can check out my list of all the hidden details I discovered from the game's original reveal last year. You can also read my preview, in which I described the game as "a visceral reimagining". Let's hope the game lives up to its promise when it launches on March 23rd.