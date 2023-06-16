Our favourite games from not-E3 2023

When Geoff Keighley announced in 2020 that he would be filling the space left by the recently cancelled E3 with his own gaming festival, none of us suspected that from that point on we would be doomed to an endless stream of livestreams from now until the heat death of the universe. Did 2020's summer of gaming ever end? It did not. It is a constant. Like the stars in the sky or the ocean blue. Geoff is here. He has a game to show you. It's probably a horror game set in space. Doesn't that look great? Now let's take a look at the first game by a new studio comprised of ex-Bioware devs.

Yep, that's right. Not-E3 2023 is over (I think?) and once again I've commanded team RPS to dig their microphones out of storage before forcing them to tell me about their favourite game from the cavalcade of directs, showcases and presentations that have replaced my once beloved E3 weekend.

As always, the team balked at the idea of talking about the most obvious games from the show, choosing instead to focus on smaller titles that may have passed you by. Yeah, that's right. We're the cool games website. Don't you forget it.

In the video above, I chat to pretty much everyone on the team about the game (or games, because as much as I love this group of people they struggle to stick to a brief) that excited them the most. Rachel chats about the enigmatic South Of Midnight and the delightfully camp En Garde!. Ollie speaks in hushed tones about Dread Pilots. True to form, Rebecca enthuses about the Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy. Alice B is feeling nostalgic as she discusses The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria.

Katharine is excited for a duo of cool indies, and is in the rare position of having discussed both Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector and Saltsea Chronicles with their creators. Hayden reckons Phantom Liberty will transform Cyberpunk 2077 into the game it was always meant to be, but is also keen for a little adventure on an oil rig in Still Wakes The Deep. James is craving blood in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 while Ed is attempting to wrap his head around the mind-boggling Cocoon. I also remembered to talk about my favourite game for a change, the brilliant looking Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

Once you're done listening to over 40 minutes of great chat, make sure to head on over to our dedicated not-E3 hub to find out what else was announced across all 600 livestreams.

NotE3 and Summer Game Fest 2023 is over for another year. You can find out all the latest news by visiting our E3 2023 hub, or you can catch up with our round-up posts of everything that was announced at Summer Game Fest, the Xbox Games Showcase, the PC Gaming Show, Day Of The Devs, and our top highlights from the Wholesome Direct.