Everything announced at Summer Game Fest 2023

Tonight's Summer Game Fest was absolutely stacked with new game announcements and shiny new trailers, so in case you missed it or you just want to recap the biggest reveals from the show, we've gathered them all here below for your viewing pleasure. Here's everything that was announced at the 2023 Summer Game Fest.

Sorry, Sands Of Time Remake, you're old news now. The first announcement of Summer Game Fest was a brand-new Prince Of Persia game from Ubisoft Montpellier, the studio best known for Ubi's Rayman games. Whisper it, but I've actually already played a bit of this, and you'll be able to read more of my impressions on Monday, after Ubisoft's own Forward showcase. But for now, here are the basic facts: it's a 2.5D action platfomer, and it's coming out January 18th 2024.

In a, quote, "literally insane" trailer, we got our first proper look at Mortal Kombat 1, the latest MK fighting game that is definitely not just the first one again (it's set in a new reality, according to creator Ed Boon, hence the 1). We saw skulls crushed, rib cages crushed, icicles stabbed into people's heads, guts ripped out, plus loads more of its classic fatalities. There were lots of returning faces from the trad MK cast, too, but let's face it, all I really wanted to hear from this new trailer was a gravely "GET OVER HEREEEEE!" and we got it. I am pleased. It's coming out in September.

Watch out Diablo 4, Path Of Exile 2 is coming to take your clicking RPG crown. In this new gameplay trailer, we see a lighting sorcerer zap lots of fantasy baddies in a dark, moody forest, but alas, all we got was a mere 30 seconds of it before being told that more info is coming on July 28th. Stay tuned for more info next month, I guess.

Robot Guile Sonic Boom-ing unstoppable raptor hordes? Sign. Me. Up. Street Fighter 6 and Exoprimal are doing one, big happy Capcom crossover later this autumn, which will see Ryu and Guile exosuits become available in Capcom's upcoming multiplayer shooter Exoprimal. The game itself is launching on July 14th on PC and Game Pass, but we'll have to wait a little bit longer for the Street Fighter 6 crossover. I think can hear vid bud Liam screaming in delight from here.

Dark fantasy FPS Witchfire got another new gameplay trailer this evening, with the news that it's finally heading to early access on September 20th. As Ed notes in his news post about it, the developers have said this is more of a Soulslike shooter than a Doom-like shooter, so to speak, so expect lots of tough bosses to blast later this autumn.

VR shooter Crossfire Sierra Squad is coming in August

Smilegate's Crossfire free-to-play FPS series is massive in Asia, and so it's perhaps no surprise that they've made a VR shooter for it in the form of Sierra Squad, which is hitting SteamVR (and PSVR 2) this August. Alas, this one probably won't be free-to-play, but if you're into your realistic shooters, and love a realistic shooter in virtual reality, there's probably lots to enjoy here. Better dust off your headset ready for its launch in August.

We'll have more thoughts and impressions on third-person Souls-y shooter Remnant 2 very soon, but for now, there's a lovely new gameplay trailer to enjoy. In truth, Remnant 2 had a tiny spotlight in the Guerrilla Collective showcase yesterday, but its Summer Game Fest trailer gives a much more extensive look at its co-op gunslinging. I'm quietly intrigued. It's coming out on July 25th.

A new 2D Sonic is on the way in the form of Sonic Superstars. Coming this autumn, the game will see Sonic, Tails, Knuckles and co engage in some classic platforming antics in up to four-player co-op in the lush new environs of North Star Islands. Dr Eggman is, of course, waiting in the wings to cause all manner of chaos, and you'll need to wield new Emerald Powers from the Chaos Emeralds in order to defeat him. No firm release date just yet, but it will be out later this autumn.

Honkai Star Rail is coming to PlayStation 5

Honkai: Star Rail is already taking PC by storm, and now console peeps on PlayStation will be able to join in the fun as well later this year. Good for them!

Pinocchio is probably the last thing you'd expect to be turned into a Soulslike, but here we are. In this latest trailer for Neowiz's moody action slicer Lies Of P, we see lots of mechanical robo bads stalk the streets of Krat, a fallen Belle Epoque-inspired city that's now become a living nightmare. Yikes. I will no doubt get my Pinocchio mullered the instant he steps out the door when this comes out on September 19th, but hey, maybe the shiny new demo on offer today will let me brush up my skills a bit beforehand. You can grab the demo right now on Steam.

After teasing a visual adaptation clip of this famous manga last December, Bandai Namco have officially unveiled their new anime RPG Sand Land. As you might expect from the name, you'll be biffing bads in a big barren desert here, playing as a pink little devil boy with a natty looking cape. You'll be driving tanks, carts and bipedal mechs across the sands, and maybe even taming the odd dinosaur as you fight to save your home. The trailer ends with a big Stay Tuned, so… more info soon, I guess?

Amazon are publishing yet another MMO Throne And Liberty

Amazon are slowly publishing every MMO in existence it seems, and Throne And Liberty is another fantasy RPG that sees magical, sword slashing folks beating up large monsters across various eye-popping landscapes. It's very New World, in other words. If that tickles your armoured chainmail, there's a tech test coming soon so you can give it a go yourself.

Warhaven is coming to Steam Next Fest for free

The latest Steam Next Fest kicks off on June 19th, bringing with it tons of free demos to try - including one for medieval fantasy brawler Warhaven, developers Nexon want you to know. We'll be covering more of the best demos from Steam Next Fest nearer the time, but if you're a fan of games like Chivalry and the like, you might want to check this one out.

Remedy's Sam Lake came out on stage to talk a little more about Alan Wake 2, saying that its two playable characters - Alan and FBI agent Saga - will share equal screentime in this exciting, survival horror sequel. Saga and her very Sam-Lake-esque partner will be coming to Bright Falls to investigate a series of ritualistic murders, but naturally terrible things start happening that may or may not be written by Wake himself. Happily, you'll be able to switch freely between the two characters, too, in case things get too scary. We were also treated to a nice big chunk of actual gameplay as well.

We've seen a fair amount of Warhammer 40K: Space Maureen 2's gameplay now, but this new trailer was specifically focused on its three-player co-op campaign, and yes, I'm still very much pumped for this. Coming this winter, Saber's horde tech from World War Z looks to be put to excellent use here, and I cannot wait to slice and dice lots of horrible beastie gibs later this year.

I had a great time with kingdom management adventure Yes, Your Grace back in 2020 (cor, has it really been that long?), and so I'm very pleased to see developers Brave At Night have announced a fancy new sequel in the form of Yes, Your Grace: Snowfall. From the trailer, it looks like we'll be hitting a lot of the same beats - sitting in our throne making tough decisions, going to war, and possibly marrying off various members of our family, but man alive, would you look at that lighting? Absolutely gorgeous. It's coming to Steam in 2024.

In case you needed yet another multiplayer shooter in your life, there's now John Carpenter's Toxic Commando to add to your list, which is coming next year in 2024. Made by Saber Interactive, the studio behind World War Z (and Space Marine 2, as it happens), this co-op shooter will see you blasting all manner of nasty creatures in twisted landscapes. I'm not gonna lie, I certainly wasn't expecting a game from John Carpenter of all people to ben announced in tonight's showcase, although congrats to anyone with that on their Geoff Fest bingo card. You're clearly more in the know than me.

As Baldur's Gate 3 nears its 1.0 release on August 31st, this latest trailer for Larian's epic RPG showed off its big bad, Lord Enver Gortash, who's being voiced by the excellent Jason Isaacs. He's the mastermind behind the Steel Watchers, big magical clockwork warriors who he's supposedly designed to defend the city of Baldur's Gate, but come on, we all know the score here. He's definitely up to no good. Read all about it in our news story.

Spider-Man 2 isn't coming to PC yet, but it sure looks nice

Insomniac's first pair of very good Spider-Man games came to PC last year, and while Spider-Man 2 is exclusive to PlayStation 5 for the time being, it's probably only a matter of time before we get to play it on PC. In any case, we got a closer look at its major characters in this Summer Game Fest segment, including confirmation that the Venom Spidey we saw in PlayStation's Showcase a couple of weeks ago is not, in fact, Eddie Brockman. The map has doubled, too, and will include Queens and Brooklyn in addition to Manhattan. It's coming to PlayStation on October 20th 2023, so let's take bets for when it will arrive on PC. 2025? 2026? Answers on a postcard.

Pokemon with guns game Palworld has been around in various preview forms for a couple of years now, but this mad mashup of every genre in existence will finally enter formal early access in January 2024. This latest trailer didn't really show off much new footage - we've all seen its blatant Pokemon-like creatures wielding AK47s many times before, but hey, at least we got a new date out of tonight's proceedings.

Korean MMO Black Desert Online has another expansion on the way in the form of Land Of The Morning Light, and yep, those sure look like some mighty big beasties to take down. The monsters are actually the main focus on this new trailer, and includes a big cunning fox spirit, a ghosty lady, a fierce tiger lord and (big) pig king (what is a game in 2023 without a big pig boss, honestly), and many more. The expansion is coming next week on June 14th.

Coming this autumn, the co-op survival crafting 'em up Lord Of The Rings: Return To Moria will hopefully be a heck of a less tricksy hobbitses than poor old Gollum (RIP). In this first look gameplay trailer, we see dwarf pals head deep into the titular mines of Moria, harvesting crafting bits from the rock and creating powerful weapons in nice toasty forges. You'll be able to craft your own custom dwarf from scratch when the game launches, and play alone or in co-op with up to eight friends, uncovering magical artefacts as you restore the kingdom of Khazad-dûm to its former glory. Gimli would be proud.

After getting a teeny glimpse of it at The Game Awards last year, we finally got our first look at Banishers: Ghosts Of New Eden, the new game from Don't Nod that's due out by the end of the year. This is much more in the action vein of Don't Nod's Vampyr than their timey wimey teen dramas, but it sure does look a heck of a lot more mysterious. Banishers are people who end suffering for those who live, says the trailer, so expect lots of angsty existential contemplation when Banishers launches at the end of 2023.

Just when you thought Kiryu was down for the count, he's back and badder than ever in new Yakuza side story Like A Dragon: The Man Who Erased His Name. Sega first announced this connecting chapter between Yakuza 6 and Like A Dragon 8 last year, but this is the first time we've seen the game in action, and yes, Kiryu is back, baybeee. In some ways, I think we'd all be happy if Kiryu could have a nice sleep and not have to worry about horrible gangsters anymore, but hey, I do miss whacking thugs with a fridge in the street. It's coming out on November 8th later this year.

Another one we had a small teaser for last year, the latest trailer for Under The Waves shows off a bit more of its underwater poem vibes. I'm actually a lot more on board with this than I was previously, even if Quantic Dream are the ones on publishing duties here. You play as Stan, a diver from a 'techno-futurist' version of the 1970s, so expect plenty of watery metaphors about grief and sadness. No release date yet, though, but you can find out more on Steam.

COD Season 4 arrives next week on June 14th

The Call Of Duty beast never sleeps, as it's now entering its fourth season in the city of Vondel, a brand-new map that will see players shoot, snipe and grenade each other in all the classic shootybangs you'd expect from COD. You can play it for free on June 14th. Hey, wouldn't you know it, that's next week!

Faefarm is a brand-new cosy farming game

Calling all cute and cosy farm hand likers, Faefarm is a new co-op life sim game that looks to give everyone warm and fuzzy feelings on September 8th. The trailer is sickeningly sweet, in a good way, mind, so if you've had your fill of Stardew, Dreamlight Valley, or are just looking for something new to sink your trowel into, this is no doubt well worth a look. Especially if you want to play it along with your pals. Previously announced for Nintendo Switch, it's now also coming to PC.

A very excited Ben Brode took to the stage to announce Marvel Snap's new Conquest mode this evening, which adds a single-elimination tournament to the moreish Marvel card game. It will be arriving as a free update to the game on June 13th (also next week), and builds on the recently launched battle mode to pit two players head to head across multiple rounds.

King Arthur Legends Rise is a new fantasy squad RPG

Available to pre-register today, if indeed you don't already have enough multiplayer squad games to play, King Arthur Legends Rise is a crossplatform RPG coming to PC and mobile. The trailer looks pretty flashy - it's using Unreal Engine 5, according to Geoff, but the trailer's pretty short and only gave us the briefest glimpses of its Arthurian characters in action.

Wayfinder is heading to early access this summer

The next game from the devs behind Battle Chasers: Nightwar and Ruined King: A League Of Legends Story, Wayfinder is entering early access this summer. Our Ed had a small play of this action RPG with light MMO elements last year and found it to be a grand, grindy time. He was a bit worried that it might struggle to stand out at launch, but with an early access release now confirmed for later this summer, it won't be too long before we find out to see if it's up to snuff.

Stellaris Nexus is a new hour-long 4X spin-off

Now here's a thing. Paradox and UK studio Whatboy Games have made a fast-paced 4X social strategy game set in the Stellaris universe that's designed to be played and completed in just a single hour. Now that's a concept I can fully get behind. You'll still be forging alliances, exploring and conquering the universe and all that good Stellaris stuff, just, you know, without the crazy long play times. A free demo of it will be available during Steam Next Fest on June 19th, too, with an early access launch slated for later this year. Consider me very intrigued indeed.

Paradox also announce survival base builder Space Trash Scavenger

Not content with one announcement this Summer Game Fest, Parafox have also announced a new survival base building game called Space Trash Scavenger. Launching into early access this October, players will be hunting for riches while defending their ever-expanding Space Rig base, which belongs to mega corp Scav-X, the galaxy's number one waste disposal company. You'll be exploring asteroid fields, space wrecks and abandoned outposts in the name of scrap, and they'll all be procedurally generated too. Check it out on Steam.

All right, Paradox, now you're just showing off. Not one, not two, but three announcements from them tonight, with the final one being Star Trek: Infinite, a new grand strategy game from Nimble Giant Entertainment. Set decades before Star Trek: The Next Generation, players will run an entire fleet of ships while taking control of one of four powers in the universe: the United Federation, the Romulan Star Empire, the Cardassian Union or the good old Klingons. It's coming to PC and Mac this autumn.

Lysfanga: The Time Shift Warrior is a new timelooping hack and slash

Pour one out for Lemnis Gate, the timelooping shooter that shut down earlier this year and whose homework Lysfanga: The Time Shift Warrior seems to have cribbed hook line and sinker while peering over from the next desk. In this isometric hack and slash, you'll be cloning yourself into your very own legion army to fight increasing number of demons and solve puzzles to presumably save the day of some kind. I can't say I'm hugely excited for it in all honesty (I got you, Lemnis Gate), but I'm willing to be convinced otherwise when it comes out later this year.

Magic shooter Immortals Of Aveum is coming out next month, and tonight's Summer Game Fest trailer showed us glimpses of an epic battle we'll be fighting across an enormous mech in the middle of the ocean. The trailer cuts between lots of different parts of the battle, but it all looks like suitably epic scenery to unleash your magical bullet powers on. You'll be unleashing "all three colours of magic" as you fight to end the EverWar, and yep, I'm actually looking forward to this. I could use another Doom-y shooter in my life right now, and Immortals Of Aveum looks to be just the ticket. Here's hoping its big fight setpieces don't disappoint when it comes out on July 20th.

Fortnite Wilds trailer kicks off Chapter 4

The next season of the latest chapter of Fortnite kicks off with a visit from Optimus Prime and his pals from Cybertron. Because of course it does. It's Fortnite, after all. The trailer itself doesn't reveal much other than some flashy cinematics, but hey, what do you need a big gameplay trailer for when it launches tomorrow?

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is mucking about with the timeline in early 2024

Aww yeah, now we're talking. After a week of cryptic tweets, we finally got a look at Final Fantasy Rebirth, the much anticipated sequel to Final Fantasy 7 Remake. The trailer posits lots of tantalising questions - is Tifa dead? Where was Cloud five years ago? What's the deal with Yuffie and Red XIII? - and the answers will no doubt mess with everyone's minds as it continues its twisty timeline rugpull shenanigans. As you can imagine, I'm very, very, very excited for this, and while a PC release isn't confirmed just yet, you can bet I'll be playing it in early 2024 when it arrives on PlayStation 5 (on two discs, no less). Here's hoping a PC release isn't too far behind.

