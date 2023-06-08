Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 will be playable in three-player co-op

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 was announced at The Game Awards in 2021, and it resurfaced tonight at The Geoffer's other event, Summer Game Fest. The third-person boltgunner still doesn't have a precise release date, but a new trailer did reveal a full co-op campaign.

The trailer above features Captain Titus, a space fascist the press release describes as a "fan-favorite". He's the star of Space Marine 2's story, but you and two pals will also be able to team up to mince Tyranids in co-op. It's not clear what if any changes playing in co-op entails, but there's a suggestion missions will be designed to be replayable, so perhaps they're dynamic in some interesting way.

I never expected THQ's Space Marine to get a sequel, and certainly not one that continued the original's story, but in some ways it makes sense. Warhammer 40k's pulpy space bombast is best articulated via one of those seven-out-of-tens, rather than anything more polished or prestige, and the original Space Marine was definitely one of those seven-out-of-tens: a chunky action game of limited scope but extremely satisfying ultraviolence. More of that, with a bit of co-op, looks like a swell time.

Space Marine 2 is coming this winter. If you want to charge your way through cultists right now, '90s-throwback first-person shooter Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun offers some excellent chainswording and released just two weeks ago. I was playing it last night and it's stompy, bloody fun.

