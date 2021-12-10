The actual biggest surprise of The Game Awards was the announcement of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, a sequel coming a decade after Relic's chainsword-wielding action game. Spoice Mahreen was a lovely wee stompy hack-and-slash game, capturing the chunky feeling and ultraviolence of futurefascists in a way no other 40K game had. Ultramarine boy Captain Titus will return, this time cutting into the Tyranid hordes. Check out the announcement trailer.

While the first game ended with Titus saving the day then being taken into custody on suspicion of heresy and being tainted by Chaos, apparently he's back in his big boots for the sequel. Maybe the Inqusition were reasonable, eh? No, seems unlikely, doesn't it.

"Unleash deadly abilities and an arsenal of devastating weaponry to obliterate the relentless Tyranid hordes," the announcement says. "Hold at bay the horrors of the galaxy in epic battles on far-flung planets. Uncover dark secrets and drive back the everlasting night to prove your ultimate loyalty to humanity."

Honestly, Titus, your duties do not include uncovering secrets, and you shouldn't go anywhere near anything dark. This is the sort of behaviour that gets one branded a heretic.

While the original Space Marine was made by Relic Entertainment, this here sequel is coming from Saber Interactive. They're mostly known for working on other people's games, including chipping in on recent remasters of Halo and Crysis, doing console ports of The Witcher 3, and continuing SpinTires as MudRunner then SnowRunner. They have made games of their own, mind, like World War Z.

Titus has a new actor behind him too, in the shape of Clive Standen. You might know him from starring as Bryan Mills in the Taken show, or Rollo in Vikings.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbos Xeriex X. No word on a release date yet. Its website doesn't have much to say either.

The original's a good'un. Our Space Marine review said it was, like, fine, but it grew on Alec Meer. A few years later, Alec celebrated it as one of those perfectly average 7/10 action games. Earlier this year, out of nowhere, the makers chucked in all the DLC for free and rebranded it the Anniversary Edition. I suppose I now see why.

