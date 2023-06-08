Path Of Exile 2 resurfaces with new trailer, more info to come in July

Path Of Exile 2 was announced back in 2019, but we haven't heard anything more about it in years other than that it was still in development. Now there's a new trailer below with a promise of more details to come on July 28th.

Here's the video, shown during Summer Games Fest:

Like its predecessor, Path Of Exile 2 is a free-to-play action-RPG. It'll be set 20 years after the original story.

While Path Of Exile 2 was announced a long while ago, Grinding Gear Games have continued to release major expansions every season for Path Of Exile 1, each of one adds substantial new modes or remixes the endgame. Late last year they released one inspired by The Binding Of Isaac, for example.

Obviously the new action-RPG hotness is Diablo 4, which has been hugely successful. I suspect Path Of Exile 2 will give it some proper competition once both are in their endless live service phase, and there'll be more to know about it after this year's Exilecon, which runs July 28th-29th.

