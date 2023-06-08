All the Summer Game Fest and not-E3 news

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Path Of Exile 2 resurfaces with new trailer, more info to come in July

It looks pretty

Key art from Path Of Exile 2 showing a character on fire with magical power
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Contributor
Published on

Path Of Exile 2 was announced back in 2019, but we haven't heard anything more about it in years other than that it was still in development. Now there's a new trailer below with a promise of more details to come on July 28th.

Here's the video, shown during Summer Games Fest:

Watch on YouTube

Like its predecessor, Path Of Exile 2 is a free-to-play action-RPG. It'll be set 20 years after the original story.

While Path Of Exile 2 was announced a long while ago, Grinding Gear Games have continued to release major expansions every season for Path Of Exile 1, each of one adds substantial new modes or remixes the endgame. Late last year they released one inspired by The Binding Of Isaac, for example.

Obviously the new action-RPG hotness is Diablo 4, which has been hugely successful. I suspect Path Of Exile 2 will give it some proper competition once both are in their endless live service phase, and there'll be more to know about it after this year's Exilecon, which runs July 28th-29th.

NotE3 and Summer Game Fest 2023 is in full-swing - see everything in our E3 2023 hub, as well as our selected highlights in our rolling E3 and Summer Game Fest liveblog.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Contributor

Graham used to be to blame for all this.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch