If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Will Path Of Exile 2's Hardcore mode be more punishing than before? "Absolutely," say devs

"We expect people to die a lot more"

A warrior fights a large flaming monster in Path Of Exile 2
Image credit: Grinding Gear Games
Katharine Castle avatar
News by Katharine Castle Editor-in-chief
Published on

Get ready to die lots in Path Of Exile 2, as developers Grinding Gear Games have told me that both the regular and Hardcore difficulty modes of their upcoming, now standalone sequel to their enormously popular ARPG are going to be a whole lot more challenging than before - both when it comes to the campaign and the end-game afterwards. Bosses, in particular, will pose much more of a threat this time round, as studio co-founder and Path Of Exile 2 creative director Jonathan Rogers says the big monsters you fought in the first game's campaign were, in hindsight, "pretty anemic".

"When you die in POE1 on Hardcore, you can just respawn and continue the fight where you left off without having to start it again," Rogers explains. "In POE2, you do actually have to restart the boss fight and start it again. That's pretty important, because it means that the balance is quite different. We expect people to die a lot more."

Indeed, he says players will probably have to try bosses multiple times before taking them down. "It's going to be quite a lot more of a challenge," he teases. "When you fight a boss, you're probably going to have to die a few times and play it again and again to learn the sequence of the boss fight and that kind of stuff. This is something that in POE1 we kind of had in end-game, but in campaign we never really had that. The bosses were pretty anemic in the POE1 campaign compared to end-game."

Those deaths will hold greater consequences than before, too, as Path Of Exile 2 players will also lose their experience points on death as well. To help counter this, the devs revealed that bosses will consequently have checkpoints in front of them so you can hold onto what you've earned.

"We would hopefully expect you to die enough times that the levelling curve will still feel right," he insists. "Hardcore will be harder, I suspect, and the difficulty curve is definitely changing. We want to try and make sure that the game is more difficult than it previously was, and we want skill to be more of a factor rather than just item checks."

Judging by the big new chunk of gameplay footage they showed off during tonight's ExileCon stream, there will be plenty of opportunity to hone those skills over the length of the campaign.

Path Of Exile 2 doesn't have a firm release date yet, but the developers announced it will be entering a closed beta on June 7th 2024.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Katharine Castle avatar

Katharine Castle

Editor-in-chief

Katharine is RPS' editor-in-chief, which means she's now to blame for all this. After joining the team in 2017, she spent four years in the RPS hardware mines. Now she leads the RPS editorial team and plays pretty much anything she can get her hands on. She's very partial to JRPGs and the fetching of quests, but also loves strategy and turn-based tactics games and will never say no to a good Metroidvania.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch