Path Of Exile 2 is coming in 2023, and we'll find out more at Exilecon in July

The long-awaited Path Of Exile 2 will be fully unveiled next year, first at Exilecon 2023 before heading to Gamescom in August for European players to check out in the flesh, devs Grinding Gear Games have confirmed. Path Of Exile 2 had been pencilled in for a 2022 release, but it’s now looking like the sequel could arrive in time for the series’ tenth anniversary. A beta is planned, too, and dates for that will be announced when the game is shown at Exilecon.

Watch on YouTube Path Of Exile 2 is more of a second chapter than a game in its own right.

GGG’s CEO Chris Wilson declined to go into detail about what we can expect to see from Path Of Exile 2 at Gamescom during a press preview of today’s Forbidden Sanctum expansion stream, but he did say that development on the sequel is going well. It’s been some time since we last heard much about the game. Path Of Exile 2 was first announced at Exilecon 2019, just a little more than three years ago. It’s set to introduce a second, seven-act storyline that’s playable alongside the original Path Of Exile campaign. You can read more about what’s planned for POE2 here.

We rated the OG Path Of Exile among the best RPGs to play on PC earlier this year, and plonked it on our list of the best free PC games too. Path Of Exile was released in 2013 but still gets a fresh expansion every three months. This time around GGG are taking the game roguelike with The Forbidden Sanctum, which pits your character against multiple floors of perilous dungeons and chucks all sorts of boons, afflictions and bosses at them.

Path Of Exile 2 doesn’t have a release date yet, as you’d expect. I’ll let you know when I hear more but, for now, Path Of Exile’s Forbidden Sanctum expansion arrives on Steam on December 9th.