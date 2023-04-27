Looking for an up-to-date Honkai: Star Rail character tier list? Honkai: Star Rail's Version 1.0 is now live, introducing its cast of characters to players worldwide for the first time. The game has launched with 22 possible playable units, although we already know of plenty more who are going to be added over the upcoming weeks and months.

Nevertheless, right now you must be wondering who makes for a good pick as you start your journey aboard the Astral Express, and who is better left behind on the platform. To help you out, we've put together a tier list of the best Honkai: Star Rail characters available at launch — including limited event character Seele!

Watch on YouTube Rebecca chatted to Liam about how Honkai: Star Rail stacks up against Genshin Impact.

Honkai: Star Rail tier list of best characters

S Tier Bailu, Bronya, Seele A Tier Clara, Gepard, Himeko, March 7th, Natasha, Tingyun, Welt, Yanqing B Tier Asta, Dan Heng, Pela, Sushang, Trailblazer C Tier Arlan, Herta, Hook, Qingque D Tier Sampo, Serval

Best characters in Honkai: Star Rail

Bailu

5-star (permanent) / Lightning / The Abundance

Bailu is easily the best defensive support character in the game at launch. As a follower of the Path of Abundance she acts as an unbeatable healer for her team, and her Lightning element skills make for effective offence in combat too.

Bronya

5-star (permanent) / Wind / The Harmony

Bronya is the game's premier offensive support character in Version 1.0. Her Path of Harmony specialism allows her to provide useful buffs for DPS team members, as well as using her Wind affinity to dispel harmful debuffs applied by enemies. And while her normal attack is the least of her merits, she's no slouch in combat either.

Seele

5-star (event-exclusive) / Quantum / The Hunt

Unsurprisingly, Honkai: Star Rail's first ever special event character is one of the best on the roster, and the strongest DPS in the game at launch. As a follower of the Path of the Hunt, Seele is best utilised as a boss killer and can't attack multiple targets at once, but her Quantum elemental attacks hit hard enough that even groups of enemies will fall within a handful of turns.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

That's all we have to say about Honkai: Star Rail's best characters at this early stage, but we look forward to regularly diving into the meta to see what's changed! Until then, you might like our next Honkai: Star Rail banner page, which gives you all the latest news on characters who are going to be joining the game soon.