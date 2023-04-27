If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Honkai Star Rail tier list: Best characters for Version 1.0 [April 2023]

Which companions should you bring aboard the Astral Express?

The main characters of Honkai: Star Rail, including both the male and female versions of the Trailblazer, superimposed upon a background of planets and spacecraft.
Image Credit: HoYoverse
Looking for an up-to-date Honkai: Star Rail character tier list? Honkai: Star Rail's Version 1.0 is now live, introducing its cast of characters to players worldwide for the first time. The game has launched with 22 possible playable units, although we already know of plenty more who are going to be added over the upcoming weeks and months.

Nevertheless, right now you must be wondering who makes for a good pick as you start your journey aboard the Astral Express, and who is better left behind on the platform. To help you out, we've put together a tier list of the best Honkai: Star Rail characters available at launch — including limited event character Seele!

Rebecca chatted to Liam about how Honkai: Star Rail stacks up against Genshin Impact.

Honkai: Star Rail tier list of best characters

S Tier Bailu, Bronya, Seele
A Tier Clara, Gepard, Himeko, March 7th, Natasha, Tingyun, Welt, Yanqing
B Tier Asta, Dan Heng, Pela, Sushang, Trailblazer
C Tier Arlan, Herta, Hook, Qingque
D Tier Sampo, Serval

Best characters in Honkai: Star Rail

Bailu swims underwater with a variety of colourful fish in her splash/intro art in Honkai: Star Rail.

Bailu

  • 5-star (permanent) / Lightning / The Abundance

Bailu is easily the best defensive support character in the game at launch. As a follower of the Path of Abundance she acts as an unbeatable healer for her team, and her Lightning element skills make for effective offence in combat too.

Bronya

  • 5-star (permanent) / Wind / The Harmony

Bronya is the game's premier offensive support character in Version 1.0. Her Path of Harmony specialism allows her to provide useful buffs for DPS team members, as well as using her Wind affinity to dispel harmful debuffs applied by enemies. And while her normal attack is the least of her merits, she's no slouch in combat either.

Seele poses against an electric pink-and-purple background, looking down at the camera, in a still from her character trailer in Honkai: Star Rail.

Seele

  • 5-star (event-exclusive) / Quantum / The Hunt

Unsurprisingly, Honkai: Star Rail's first ever special event character is one of the best on the roster, and the strongest DPS in the game at launch. As a follower of the Path of the Hunt, Seele is best utilised as a boss killer and can't attack multiple targets at once, but her Quantum elemental attacks hit hard enough that even groups of enemies will fall within a handful of turns.

That's all we have to say about Honkai: Star Rail's best characters at this early stage, but we look forward to regularly diving into the meta to see what's changed! Until then, you might like our next Honkai: Star Rail banner page, which gives you all the latest news on characters who are going to be joining the game soon.

