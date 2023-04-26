Looking for the latest Honkai: Star Rail codes to redeem? Stellar Jade is a key currency in Honkai: Star Rail. It allows you to purchase warp tickets for use in the game's gacha without having to pay real-life money for the privilege, and so being able to accumulate extra is always welcome.

One of the most pleasant ways to get your hands on more Stellar Jade is by redeeming codes. Released officially by HoYoverse at regular intervals, most codes give you a few dozen Stellar Jade plus assorted other bonus items, and require no effort on your part beyond redeeming them before they expire. Read on for an up-to-date list of every active Honkai: Star Rail code, plus instructions on how to redeem them.

Working Honkai: Star Rail codes (April 2023)

Last checked on: 26th April 2023

HSRGRANDOPEN1

HSRGRANDOPEN2

HSRGRANDOPEN3

How to redeem Honkai: Star Rail codes

To redeem a Honkai: Star Rail code, head on over to the Honkai: Star Rail code redemption page using your web browser. Login to your HoYoverse account and enter your server, character name, and the code you want to redeem. Click the "Redeem" button and, if the code is valid, it will be send directly to your in-game mail for you to claim the next time you play.

Expired codes list

Most Honkai: Star Rail codes will be active for a limited time only, after which they will no longer work if you try to redeem them. Once codes start to expire, we'll list them below, so that you can easily tell if a code you've just found is outdated or not.

Now that you know how to redeem codes in Honkai: Star Rail, it's time to start thinking about what you'll spend all those extra Stella Jades on. Take a look at our next Honkai: Star Rail banner page to see who's up for grabs in the gacha during this phase.