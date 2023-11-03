Honkai: Star Rail heads to The Crepuscule Zone with three new characters and a spooky event in Version 1.5

Honkai: Star Rail has dropped a release date and details for its 1.5 update, taking the anime sci-fi RPG to a spooky new region with new events and three new characters along for the ride.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Honkai: Star Rail 1.5 - aka The Crepuscule Zone - will chug into the free-to-play gacha game on November 15th, as revealed during the latest special program livesteam from developers miHoYo.

Heading up the update will be new characters Huohuo, Hanya and Argenti. The five-star Huohuo will debut on November 15th alongside the initial 1.5 update, followed by the five-star Argenti and four-star Hanya arriving later in the version’s second phase in December. Alongside the brand new characters, five-star character Silver Wolf will see a return.

Each of the new characters will align with a new combination of element and path, with Huohuo being a Wind character on The Abundance path, Argenti combining the Physical element with The Erudition path and Hanya instead mixing Physical with The Harmony path.

Image credit: miHoYo

While November might seem a little late for a sort of Halloweeny vibe, that apparently hasn’t deterred Honkai: Star Rail from steaming into a spookier atmosphere with the new area of Fyxestroll Garden in the Xianzhou Luofu. There you’ll find new limited event A Foxian Tale of the Haunted, a five-chapter quest about hunting down demons and ghosts, with the potential to pick up the Hey, Over Here light cone as a reward.

There’ll be a new social media-themed minigame during the event that tasks the player with managing the accounts of Guinafen to unlock further events and stories by finishing challenges.

On the less spooky side, there’ll be a Martial Exhibition held at the Fight Club in Boulder Town, during which players will be able to pick a school to side with that will influence their battles and buffs during the three-round tournament.

The third limited-time event is Stellar Shadowseeker, which sends players on a hunt to find where March 7th snapped a set of ruined photos to reproduce the damaged pics.

I’ll admit I am not well-versed enough in Honaki: Star Rail to understand what most of this means, but it sure sounds like a bunch of stuff for fans to look forward to - especially those wishing that the spooky season would last a little longer.