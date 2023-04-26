Who is featured in the Honkai: Star Rail gacha right now? Honkai: Star Rail is a free-to-play game monetised via a gacha system, which means that you expand your collection of characters and high-end weapons by pulling them out of loot boxes (if you're lucky). To further the sense of scarcity, many of the game's high-end characters will only be available to pull for (or "warp", to use the in-game term) at certain times.

These limited-time banners typically feature a 5-star character who can't be obtained any other way, alongside three 4-star characters from the standard pool but with a greatly increased drop rate. On this page, we've compiled everything we know about the featured banner characters in Version 1.0 of the game, and we'll be updating with more information about banner start and end times as soon as we know them.

Honkai Star Rail: current event banner

The inaugural character event banner in Honkai: Star Rail Version 1.0 (Phase 1) is Butterfly on a Swordtip, which features 5-star character Seele. Seele can only be obtained from this time-limited banner, so we'll update this page with the banner's end times as soon as we know them to make sure you don't miss out on her.

Seele is joined by a trio of 4-star characters: Natasha, Pela, and Hook. Unlike Seele, these characters aren't exclusive to this banner. However, they do receive a drop-rate boost: any time you pull a 4-star item or character from this banner, there's a 50% chance that it will be one of the featured trio.

See below for full details on the characters with increased drop rates on the current banners:

Butterfly on a Swordtip

Seele (5-star)

(5-star) Natasha (4-star)

(4-star) Pela (4-star)

(4-star) Hook (4-star)

Honkai Star Rail: next event banner

According to the "Boarding Preparation Special Program" aired by HoYoverse back in March, the game's second character event banner during Version 1.0 (Phase 2) will feature Jing Yuan as its exclusive 5-star character. Details of the promoted 4-star characters are still TBC at the time of writing.

The duration of each banner has yet to be confirmed, but there's a high likelihood that they'll last around three weeks each, much like those in Honkai: Star Rail's sister game Genshin Impact. If that's the case, then we might expect to see Jing Yuan make his debut on or around May 17th, 2023. However, this is mostly speculation at this point, so we'll update this page with more details as soon as we know them.

