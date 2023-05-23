Genshin Impact 3.7 release date, update time, and banner details

When can I play Genshin Impact Version 3.7? Genshin Impact is a regularly-updated live service game, with a new version arriving every six weeks on the dot. Version updates typically herald the arrival of some or all of the following: new characters, weapons, bosses, events, locations, quests, items, and more odds and ends I'm no doubt forgetting. At times it can be challenging to even keep up with the pace of new content, let alone get bored!

That six week rotation means that there's a lot to get stuck into every time, and dedicated fans will no doubt be eager to get started as soon as they can. Read on below for Genshin Impact Version 3.7 release date and update time info, as well as details of the all-important Character Event Wish banners featured in the new version!

Genshin Impact 3.7 release time and date

Genshin Impact Version 3.7 will release simultaneously worldwide, at the following times:

May 23rd at 8pm PDT for players in the United States (West Coast)

for players in the United States (West Coast) May 23rd at 11pm EDT for players in the United States (East Coast)

for players in the United States (East Coast) May 24th at 4am BST for players in the United Kingdom

for players in the United Kingdom May 24th at 5am CEST for players in Central Europe

for players in Central Europe May 24th at 1pm AEST for players in Australia

Pre-install for Version 3.7 is available now if you want to get a real head-start. Players on PC will see the option to pre-install on the launcher when they start the game, while mobile players will see the button in the bottom left corner of the game's main title screen.

How long will maintenance last between versions?

The maintenance period between Version 3.6 and Version 3.7 of Genshin Impact is expected to last 13 hours for players in the UK, while players in the US have a slightly shorter downtime of just seven hours, with Version 3.6 ending on May 23rd at 3pm BST / 4pm EDT / 1pm PDT. While you'll still be able to play the game in the lull between that time and Version 3.7 coming online at the time(s) given above, there won't be any time-limited content (e.g. event banners, battle pass progression, etc.) available for that short duration.

Genshin Impact Version 3.7 banners

There are no new 5-star characters making their debut in Version 3.7 of Genshin Impact, which is a relative rarity although not unheard of. However, HoYoverse aren't leaving us entirely without new pals, as 4-star Dendro sword user Kirara makes her debut in Phase 1.

The following 5-star characters will have banner reruns during Version 3.7:

Yoimiya and Yae Miko in Phase 1 (c. May 24th - June 14th)

and in Phase 1 (c. May 24th - June 14th) Kaedehara Kazuha and Alhaitham in Phase 2 (c. June 14th - July 4th)

For full details of the current and upcoming banners, see our Genshin Impact banner page.

