Best Genshin Impact Kazuha build: Weapons, Artifacts, Talents, and Constellations

Anemo Sword user Kaedehara Kazuha is Genshin Impact’s first character from Inazuma and a temporary member of Beidou’s crew. He’s often composed and enjoys spending time outside, but he’s also no stranger to harnessing the power of Anemo in battle to perform some killer moves.

This guide will show you how to create the best Kazuha build in Genshin Impact. Below we'll cover everything you need to know about Kaedehara Kazuha, including wishing, weapons, artifacts, ascension materials, talents, abilities, and constellations.

How to get Kazuha in Genshin Impact

Kazuha is a limited character, meaning he’s not always available. His first appearance on the Character Event Wish banner lasted from June 29 to July 20 of 2021, so after the 20th, Kazuha won’t be obtainable. Luckily, Mihoyo has fallen into a pattern of rerunning characters after six to eight months, so if you missed Kazuha’s banner, no need to worry! You’ll likely have another shot at adding him to your team in the near future.

Best Kazuha build: weapons

Once you’ve got Kazuha on your team, you’ll want to equip him with a good sword. We recommend using Freedom-Sworn or Skyward Blade for their respective Elemental Mastery and Energy Recharge abilities. If you don’t have either of these lucrative 5-star swords, try the 4-star Favonius Sword or the Sacrificial Sword, both of which have great Energy Recharge buffs as well.

Artifacts

You’ll also need artifacts to take full advantage of Kazuha’s abilities. As Kazuha is best suited as an Anemo support character similar to Venti and Sucrose, you’ll likely want to use the Viridescent Venerer set, which gives excellent Anemo bonuses. The Noblesse Oblige set is also a solid choice for Kazuha, as it will boost his Elemental Burst damage.

When looking at Artifact stats and substats, you’ll want to prioritize Elemental Mastery, Anemo DMG Bonus, and Crit DMG/Rate. ATK% can also go a long way, but Kazuha tends to be the strongest when using his Anemo abilities rather than his normal attacks, so relying on his elemental abilities is best.

Best Kazuha build: Ascension Materials

Kazuha’s ascensions require a total of 1 Vayuda Turquoise Sliver, 9 Vayuda Turquoise Fragments, 9 Vayuda Turquoise Chunks, 6 Vayuda Turquoise Gemstones, 18 Treasure Hoarder Insignia, 30 Silver Raven Insignia, 36 Golden Raven Insignia, 46 Marionette Core and 168 Sea Ganoderma.

Kazuha’s ascension materials are a bit trickier than other characters. Unfortunately, if you didn’t prepare properly by the end of his banner, you’ll be missing some of the materials it’ll take to fully ascend Kazuha. This is because Marionette Core (obtained as a drop from the Maguu Kenki boss fight) and Sea Ganoderma are only obtainable in the Golden Apple Archipelago, a limited area only accessible during Version 1.6. After July 20, you’ll be unable to get these items. Luckily, it’s probable that these items will be obtainable again through an update in the near future.

Best Kazuha build: Talents

To level up Kazuha’s talents fully, you’ll need 18 Gilded Scale, 9 Teachings of Diligence, 63 Guide to Diligence, 114 Philosophies of Diligence, 18 Treasure Hoarder Insignia, 66 Silver Raven Insignia, 93 Golden Raven Insignia, and 3 Crown of Sagehood.

When choosing which talents to level up, prioritize his Elemental Burst and Elemental Skill. If you want to invest in his other talents as well, here’s what all of them are:

Normal attack - Perform up to 5 rapid strikes.

- Perform up to 5 rapid strikes. Charged attack - Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to unleash 2 rapid sword strikes.

- Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to unleash 2 rapid sword strikes. Plunging attack - Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

- Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact. Elemental skill: Chihayaburu - Unleashes a secret technique as fierce as the rushing wind that pulls objects and opponents towards Kazuha's current position before launching opponents within the AoE, dealing Anemo DMG and lifting Kazuha into the air on a rushing gust of wind. Press to use in mid-air and hold to charge up before unleashing greater Anemo DMG over a larger AoE than Press Mode.

- Unleashes a secret technique as fierce as the rushing wind that pulls objects and opponents towards Kazuha's current position before launching opponents within the AoE, dealing Anemo DMG and lifting Kazuha into the air on a rushing gust of wind. Press to use in mid-air and hold to charge up before unleashing greater Anemo DMG over a larger AoE than Press Mode. Plunging Attack: Midare Ranzan - When a Plunging Attack is performed using the effects of the Elemental Skill Chihayaburu, Plunging Attack DMG is converted to Anemo DMG and will create a small wind tunnel via a secret blade technique that pulls in nearby objects and opponents.

- When a Plunging Attack is performed using the effects of the Elemental Skill Chihayaburu, Plunging Attack DMG is converted to Anemo DMG and will create a small wind tunnel via a secret blade technique that pulls in nearby objects and opponents. Elemental burst: Kazuha Slash - The signature technique of Kazuha's self-styled bladework — a single slash that strikes with the force of the first winds of autumn, dealing AoE Anemo DMG. The blade's passage will leave behind a field named "Autumn Whirlwind" that periodically deals AoE Anemo DMG to opponents within its range. If Autumn Whirlwind comes into contact with Hydro/Pyro/Cryo/Electro, it will deal additional elemental DMG of that type. Elemental Absorption may only occur once per use.

- The signature technique of Kazuha's self-styled bladework — a single slash that strikes with the force of the first winds of autumn, dealing AoE Anemo DMG. The blade's passage will leave behind a field named "Autumn Whirlwind" that periodically deals AoE Anemo DMG to opponents within its range. If Autumn Whirlwind comes into contact with Hydro/Pyro/Cryo/Electro, it will deal additional elemental DMG of that type. Elemental Absorption may only occur once per use. Passive talent 1 - If Chihayaburu comes into contact with Hydro/Pyro/Cryo/Electro when cast, Chihayaburu will absorb that element and if Plunging Attack: Midare Ranzan is used before the effect expires, it will deal an additional 200% ATK of the absorbed elemental type as DMG. This will be considered Plunging Attack DMG. Elemental Absorption may only occur once per use of Chihayaburu.

- If Chihayaburu comes into contact with Hydro/Pyro/Cryo/Electro when cast, Chihayaburu will absorb that element and if Plunging Attack: Midare Ranzan is used before the effect expires, it will deal an additional 200% ATK of the absorbed elemental type as DMG. This will be considered Plunging Attack DMG. Elemental Absorption may only occur once per use of Chihayaburu. Passive talent 2 - Upon triggering a Swirl reaction, Kaedehara Kazuha will grant all party members a 0.04% Elemental DMG Bonus to the element absorbed by Swirl for every point of Elemental Mastery he has for 8s. Bonuses for different elements obtained through this method can co-exist.

- Upon triggering a Swirl reaction, Kaedehara Kazuha will grant all party members a 0.04% Elemental DMG Bonus to the element absorbed by Swirl for every point of Elemental Mastery he has for 8s. Bonuses for different elements obtained through this method can co-exist. Passive talent 3 - Decreases sprinting Stamina consumption for your own party members by 20%. Not stackable with Passive Talents that provide the exact same effects.

Best Kazuha build: Constellations

If you’re determined to max out Kazuha’s abilities, wishing for his Constellations can be effective. Here’s what each one of his Constellations will give you.

Scarlet Hills: Constellation Lv. 1 - Decreases Chihayaburu Cooldown by 10 percent. Using Manyou no Ittou resets the Cooldown of Chihayaburu.

- Decreases Chihayaburu Cooldown by 10 percent. Using Manyou no Ittou resets the Cooldown of Chihayaburu. Yamaarashi Tailwind: Constellation Lv. 2 - Increases the current active character’s Elemental Mastery by 200 if they are within the Area of Effect of the Ruka Akino created by Manyou no Ittou.

- Increases the current active character’s Elemental Mastery by 200 if they are within the Area of Effect of the Ruka Akino created by Manyou no Ittou. Maple Monogatari: Constellation Lv. 3 - Increases the Level of Chihayaburu by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

- Increases the Level of Chihayaburu by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Oozora Genpou: Constellation Lv. 4 - When Kazuha Energy is lower than 45, he obtains the following effects: Press or Hold Chihayaburu to regenerate three or four Energy. Regenerate two Energy per second while gliding.

- When Kazuha Energy is lower than 45, he obtains the following effects: Press or Hold Chihayaburu to regenerate three or four Energy. Regenerate two Energy per second while gliding. Wisdom of Bansei: Constellation Lv. 5 - Increases the Level of Manyou no Ittou by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

- Increases the Level of Manyou no Ittou by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Crimson Momiji: Constellation Lv. 6 - Kazuha gains an Anemo Infusion for five seconds after using Chihayaburu or Manyou no Ittou. Additionally, each point of Elemental Master will increase the Damage dealt by Kazuha’s Normal, charged and Plunging, and Plunging Attack: Ranran Haishin by 0.2 percent while the Anemo Infusion is active.

That’s all the info we’ve got on Kaedehara Kazuha! Why not check out our character tier list to see which other characters are good to wish for?