How to get characters in Genshin Impact

As you progress through Genshin Impact’s main story, you’ll receive a few standard characters: Traveler, Amber, Kaeya, Lisa, Noelle, and eventually Barbara and Xiangling. However, out of Genshin Impact’s current roster of 32 different playable characters, it’s hard not to want a wider variety on your team. If you’re wondering how to get more characters on your team, you’re in the right place!

Keep track of events

Every six weeks, Genshin Impact typically undergoes a significant update, which always brings a few temporary events to the game. Although this pattern hasn’t been officially recognized by Mihoyo, players have noticed that one event every two updates will typically grant players a free four-star character. In the past, these free four-star characters have included Fischl with the 1.1 update, any four-star Liyue character of the player’s choice with the 1.3 update, and Diona with the 1.5 update.

Because of this pattern, many players have speculated that Genshin Impact will grant players another free four-star character in the 1.7 update, which is due in just a few weeks. However, even if this doesn’t turn out to be true, participating in these events is still a great way to earn Primogems.

Use currency

Primogems, earned through events, quests, and world exploration, are the main currency to aim for if you’re trying to welcome some new characters into your team. Of course, if you’re desperate, you can always choose to buy into Genshin Impact’s pay-to-play system and purchase some Genesis Crystals to convert into Primogems, although there are definitely plenty of ways to earn enough Primogems without spending money. While Primogems don’t do anything on their own, 160 Primogems can be converted into one Fate (also known as a wish), the currency that will grant you access to Genshin Impact’s gambling system.

There are two types of Fates in Genshin Impact: Acquaint Fate and Intertwined Fate. Different banners use different currencies, so make sure you know what banner you’re planning on wishing on before you convert your precious Primogems into wishes.

Pick your favorite banner

Genshin Impact’s gacha system is divided up into banners, which essentially allow players to pick which pool of items and characters they’re gambling for. The game typically has three banners at any given time (plus a banner for new players), all of which give you the chance to obtain different items.

Before deciding on a banner to wish on, it’s important to know that not all characters can be obtained at any given time. While four-star characters are typically available on any banner, Genshin Impact’s five-star characters are split up into two camps: limited characters and standard characters. Limited characters are exclusive to the Character Event Wish banner and are typically only around for 3 weeks at a time. Aside from Traveler, the current roster of standard five-star characters includes Jean, Qiqi, Mona, Diluc, and Keqing. All other five-star characters (Eula, Hu Tao, Xiao, Ganyu, Albedo, Zhongli, Tartaglia, Klee, and Venti) are only obtainable while featured on the Character Event Wish banner.

Character Event Wish — Intertwined Fate

If you’re looking to obtain a limited five-star character, head to the Character Event Wish banner! Limited characters can only be obtained here. Each Character Event Wish banner typically lasts for three weeks, and features one limited five-star character and three four-star characters. When you wish on this banner and pull a five-star character, you’ll normally have a 50% chance of pulling the character featured on the banner. Additionally, 50% of four-star pulls will grant you one of the four-star characters featured on the banner.

However, Genshin Impact, like many other gacha games, features a complex pity system that changes this probability under certain circumstances. To fully understand Genshin Impact’s pity system and how it impacts your chances of pulling your favorite five-star, head to our pity guide.

Wishing on the Character Event Wish banner is the best way to get new characters of any ranking. If you miss out on a character during, don’t worry — so far, Mihoyo has granted reruns to a small pool of five-star characters after around six months, meaning you’ll likely have another shot in the future. Just be sure to save up your beloved Primogems!

Weapon Event Wish — Intertwined Fate

The Weapon Event Wish banner typically goes alongside the Character Event Wish banner, providing five-star weapons that can be used by the featured character and lasting for the same amount of time. Like the Character Event Wish banner, you’ll have a boosted chance of obtaining the featured weapons on the banner. Mihoyo is slightly more generous when it comes to weapons, though, as you’ll have a 75% chance of obtaining one of the featured five-star weapons on every five-star pull and a 75% chance of obtaining one of the featured four-star weapons on every four-star pull.

While these probabilities are higher, wishing on the Character Event Wish banner will also grant you plenty of four-star weapons in addition to filling out your Character Archive. Unless you’re planning on spending a lot of money or really wanting some five-star weapons, it’s smart to save your Intertwined Fates for the Character Event Wish banner.

Standard Wish — Acquaint Fate

The Standard Wish is the one banner that’s consistent throughout your playthrough. Unfortunately, it’s also the biggest grab bag, as five-star pulls can be weapons or standard characters. It’s almost always better to skip the Standard Wish banner and wish on either of the event banners instead, as you’ll have more control over what you’re receiving from your wishes.

However, during your playthrough of Genshin Impact, you’ll end up with plenty of Acquaint Fate as a reward for things like increasing your Adventure Rank, ascending your characters, and completing Battle Pass tasks. Thankfully, the items available on the Standard Wish banner never change, so once you receive an Acquaint Fate after exhausting your Beginner’s Wish banner, go ahead and spend it on the Standard Wish banner!

Beginner’s Wish — Acquaint Fate

The Beginner’s Wish banner is a temporary banner that’ll show up at the beginning of the game and disappear once you’ve wished on it 20 times. It’s smart to wish on this banner early on in the game, since its price is discounted and only costs 8 Acquaint Fate for a set of 10 wishes. Additionally, you’re guaranteed to receive Noelle during your first set of 10 wishes on this banner, so it’s a pretty great way to start off your journey through Teyvat.

That’s all we’ve got on getting characters in Genshin Impact! If you're looking for more information on the different characters, be sure to check out our Genshin Impact best characters tier list.